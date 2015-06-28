Our fandoms are colliding: Emma Watson just hung out with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is in the middle of her 1989 tour right now, and last night she performed in front of a billion people at Hyde Park in London. Emma Watson is in London area too, shooting the live-action Beauty and the Beast, where she’s going to play Belle and make all of our dreams come true. Emma and Taylor are huge fans of one another, but their paths hadn’t yet crossed, seeing as how both are super busy doing stuff to save the world and all.

However, fate was on their side last night. The stars aligned, angels sang, and Swift and Watson were brought together backstage after the concert.

I feel like I need sunglasses to look straight on at this picture, because it is so BRIGHT and full of STARS. Also pictured are current Squad members, Karlie Kloss, Martha Hunt, Ecosmith’s Sydney Sierota, and Lauren Aquilina (who opened for Swift last night). These aren’t the only Squad members who were at Hyde Park, though. Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner, and Serena Williams (plus everyone else, minus Watson who was in the audience) joined Swift on stage as she sang, “Style.” Basically, it was the best Squad meeting ever, and everyone showed up, and now we’re all feeling major Squad envy.

I’m also now busy imagining what exactly Swift and Watson discussed at this first Squad encounter (Watson’s been given an immediate lifetime membership, right?). After quickly discussing Harry Potter, I assume their conversion shifted to world issues, like HeForShe, and feminism, and the groundbreaking marriage equality decision earlier this week here in the US. Normal stuff for two very influential people to discuss.

But still between that, they found time to take pictures with fans, since they’re just that good at multitasking and being amazing.

There you have it. From this day forward we can sleep better at night, knowing that Swift and Watson are now friends IRL.