Disney just saw your love of the poop emoji and raised

Walt Disney World is redefining what it means to have a crappy day. Because now, visitors to the Animal Kingdom theme park in Florida can purchase (how do I put this delicately?) poop cookies.

Poop cookies.

Hold your horses; they are not made out of actual dung, just made to look like actual dung. The fecal delights were inspired by Animal Kingdom’s Wilderness Explorer interactive game, where guests “match the species” to the shape of their poops. It’s part scientific, part disgusting, but one hundred percent excrement, I mean excitement.

The poo-kies are now being sold at Zuri’s Sweet Shop and come in a variety of flavors. Here’s what’s on the men-ew, according to Behind the Thrills:

Giraffe Poop: Rolled fudgy brownie with fresh made caramel

Elephant Poop: Chocolate peanut butter fudge with sweet rolled oats and yellow coconut flakes on top, for texture

Cotton Top Tamarin Poop: Pretzel pearls coated in peanut butter fudge, with rolled oat flakes

Hippo Poop: Chocolate Fudge brownie with peanut butter and rolled oats

“Coconut flakes for texture!!!!” That sounds both explicit and delicious. I’m both horrified and kind of hungry. Each serving costs $3.99, which sounds kind of steep for poop. If you’re wondering how accurate these baked goods look, check out this photo tweeted by Micky Updates.

Maybe poo is having a time in the sun (oh, gross). The Atlantic recently shared a study that revealed the poop emoji is used in Canada more than any other country in the world, followed closely by Australia and the grand ol’ US of A. Plus, you don’t have to travel all the way to Disney’s Animal Kingdom to get some #2 cookies: there are tons of recipes on Pinterest that show how to make your own. My personal favorite is this one, which results in a delicious faux litter box filled with yummy chocolate cat poop.

If realistic animal poos ain’t your thing (understandable), but you don’t want to feel left out of this crappy trend, you can always try mythical rainbow unicorn poo cookies. It’s, you know, pretty.