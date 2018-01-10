Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

WANT/NEED: The perfect jeans for a Galentine's Day party, and more stuff you want to buy

Mavi Rose-Embroidered Boyfriend Jeans, $128

These are the PERFECT pair of jeans to wear to a Galentine’s Day party. I’ve been a huge fan of Mavi’s styles and denim quality for years. And for novelty designer jeans, the price point is super reasonable. Cute, comfy and embroidered with roses, these Mavi jeans have stolen my heart.

Mejuri Trio Pearl Necklace, $225

I’m less of a “statement necklace” girl and instead love jewelry that is delicate and understated, like this beautiful “trio pearl” necklace. It reminds me of one I used to have, but sadly lost during a cross-country trip. I’ve been wanting a pretty pearl chain necklace ever since, and I think I found the one.

H&M Fuzzy Powder Pink Jacket, $60

We’re having a cold snap over here in Los Angeles, and I need this fuzzy-cozy jacket from H&M!

Casetify Custom Initial Glitter iPhone Case, $45

I think a glitter phone case will improve my life exponentially, so I’m getting one. Casetify has SO many rad phone case options though, so if glitter isn’t your thing, browse through their immense selection and you will find your case soulmate.

Woman by Ralph Lauren Eau de Parfum Spray, $84

I am unexpectedly in love with this Ralph Lauren perfume. I recently received a sample from Sephora, and I haven’t been able to make myself use anything else, even though I only have like, a raindrop of this stuff left. Its top notes are sweet and fruity: pear, rhubarb, and blackcurrant, with hints of orange flower, Turkish rose, and a little flirtation with masculine scents like sandalwood. It’s my 2018 scent, I’ve decided.

belif Creamy Cleansing Foam Moist, $26

I’ve been testing out different products for HelloGiggles’ new beauty awards, Beauty Crush (stay tuned! They come out in early February!), and this cleanser really stood out to me. And I have piles and piles of products on my bed right now (husband is not happy, oops). This cleanser is gentle, hydrating, yet CLEANS your skin! With oily skin like mine, you need a formula that doesn’t dry you out, yet keeps the oil at bay. This belif cleanser is a winner for me.