Welcome to Want/Need, a daily roundup of the things HelloGiggles’ Editorial Director and Deputy Editor are madly in love with, and what we — you guessed it — WANT/NEED. Our recommendations will include (but are not limited to) the perfect sandal, mom jeans you should totally wear to the office, pretty water bottles, and lipsticks that will make you feel unstoppable. Check back every day for new picks and deals!

ASOS Pleated Floral Print Midi Skirt

Image zoom Credit: ASOS

This skirt reminds me of a strawberry cupcake. Perfect for summer!

Post Oreo O’s Breakfast Cereal

Image zoom Credit: Walmart

OMG, you can get Oreo O’s on Walmart’s website (and apparently a bunch of grocery stores IRL, but I haven’t been able to find them). I did not know that until this second, and my mind is blown and I’m ordering like ten boxes, goodbye.

Draper James “Bless Your Heart” Tote

Image zoom Credit: Draper James

I need a carefree tote to use when I hit up the beach this summer. This bag is perfect for that and also makes me smile.

Novelty Cactus Glass

Image zoom Credit: Apollo Box

Oh my goodness, these novelty cactus glasses from Apollo Box make me so happy. I love me some novelty glassware, and so I am dying to have these in my collection. I love them because you can make a big ole margarita in them, naturally, but they’re large enough to also serve a festive fruit salad or sorbet in! Multi-purpose, y’all.

Summer Water Rosé

Image zoom Credit: Winc

We’re nearing the end of the week, which means mama needs a cold glass of rosé. Summer Water is my favorite kind of water, because it’s not water…it’s wine. If you still need to get your mom a Mother’s Day gift, may I recommend tossing in a bottle of Summer Water?

Solid & Striped “The Michelle in Maui Shimmer” One-Piece

Image zoom Credit: Solid & Striped

Solid & Striped has some of my favorite swimwear styles, and I’m loving this pretty pastel swimsuit. It’s a one-piece, but it still deserves three fire symbol emojis.