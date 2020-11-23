11 Black Friday Video Game Deals You Can Get Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As most of us have been staying indoors more than normal due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we've been trying to find new ways to entertain ourselves. First, it began with doing puzzles, and then it switched to making banana or sourdough bread. And while those activities kept our attention for a little while, there's another indoor activity that's been gaining traction with people of all ages: playing video games.

According to The Washington Post, Nintendo announced back in May that its sales for the Switch console were up 24% from last year, and Microsoft (which creates the Xbox system) saw a 130% increase in multiplayer engagement between March and April of this year. With all of this in mind, it goes without saying that the video game industry is booming, and they're capitalizing on this by delivering the best Black Friday video games deals in 2020.

So whether you have a video game system already or plan on getting your hands on a sought-after new one, below is a list of Black Friday video game sales you can get check out this year.

Nintendo Switch $299.99 SHOP IT Target

For this Black Friday, Nintendo launched a new bundle that includes the latest Mario Kart game: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months free of Nintendo Switch Online. However, get it while it lasts, as some stores have already sold out. Luckily, if you can't find this highly anticipated system at Target, Walmart and GameStop are selling it, too.

Xbox One Wireless Controller $44.99 ( $$64.99 ) SHOP IT Target

If you're still planning on using your Xbox One, opt to purchase another controller so your friends can join and play, too (when it's safe to do so). While this charcoal/blue look is a must-buy, you can also purchase other colors like red, white, or grey.

Select Nintendo Video Games $29.83-$44.99 SHOP IT Amazon

For selected Nintendo games, you can get up to 42% off right now. See below for a list of some of the games, from Luigi's Mansion 3 to New Super Mario Bros. 2 Deluxe.

PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership $59.96 SHOP IT Amazon

While it's all fun and games (see what we did there?) to play on your console by yourself, why not gift yourself a PlayStation Plus membership so you can play with your friends online? For Black Friday, PlayStation Plus is 25% off. You can buy a one month, three-month, or 12-month membership. The choice is yours.

'The Sims 4' $33.83 ( $39.99 save 15% ) SHOP IT Amazon

Whether you have a PS4, an Xbox One, or a PC, you can hit your nostalgia bone by purchasing The Sims 4 game. Amazon is selling it for up to 50% off—so get it before it's gone.

Nintendo Switch Game Traveler GoPlay Action Pack $17.49 ( $$24.99 ) SHOP IT Target

If you are one of the lucky ones with the Animal Crossing game, then you may want to jump on this Black Friday deal to support your obsession. This Nintendo Switch Traveler GoPlay Action Pack comes with an Animal Crossing traveling case, GoPlay action grips, a screen protector, a cleaning cloth, and game card and SD card cases. It's the perfect gift to protect your Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch Lite with SanDisk 128GB $222.99 SHOP IT Amazon

If you're looking to buy a new gaming system but don't want to empty out your bank account, then opt for this Amazon deal where you can purchase the Nintendo Switch Lite at a lower price. While the portable handheld system doesn't come with any games, it does come with a SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC UHS-I card so you can play without worrying about the memory space. This deal will begin on Wednesday, November 25th.

Selected PS4 Games $9.99-$39.99 SHOP IT Target

Although the PS5 just came out, there are a lot of PS4 Black Friday deals you may want to jump on. For instance, you can purchase selected PS4 games from Target. Below is a list of some of the games you can buy for a steal.

Up to 50% off Square Enix Games SHOP IT Amazon