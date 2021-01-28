23 Cozy Valentine's Day Loungewear and Pajama Picks On Sale at Nordstrom Rack
We've all pined over a trend—think '90s jewelry, tie-dyed clothing, or white booties—and been crushed when sky-high prices prevented us from experimenting with the style. With Stylish Steals, we bring you the best weekend sales and deals so you can find affordable versions of the latest trends spotted on the runway, on Instagram, in stores, and on the street. Consider us your new, price-savvy personal shoppers.
Believe it or not, February is almost here, which means we're looking forward to both Galentine's Day and Valentine's Day (with the former being our personal favorite, TBH). With these lovey-dovey holidays comes the chance to wear all the pink and red your heart desires. However, this year our G-Day and V-Day attire is going to look a little different: Out with the lacy dresses and heels, in with the cozy loungewear and slippers.
Come February 13th and 14th, we'll be cozied up on the couch in our softest loungewear sets and heart-print pajamas. Luckily, Nordstrom Rack currently has tons of cute and cozy Valentine's Day pieces that are as subtle or extra as you please. From cozy sweaters that read "love" to plain pink hoodies and fuzzy red slippers, Nordstrom Rack has everything you need to celebrate Galentine's Day and Valentine's Day.
Below, shop the best Valentine's Day pajamas, loungewear, and slippers on sale at Nordstrom Rack right now.
Best pajamas on sale at Nordstrom Rack:
- French Affair Valentine's Shortie Set, $12.97 (orig. $34), nordstromrack.com
- Cozy Rozy Satin Trim Chemise, $16.97 (orig. 29.99), nordstromrack.com
- French Affair Valentine's PJ Set, $14.97 (orig. $24), nordstromrack.com
- BP. Cozy Lounge Top, $24.97 (orig. $39), nordstromrack.com
- Jezebel Denise Satin Lace Romper, $21.97 (orig. $$58), nordstromrack.com
- Cozy Rozy Free Spirit Long Sleeve/Shorts Set, $24.97 (orig. $49), nordstromrack.com
Best loungewear tops on sale at Nordstrom Rack:
- BP. X Claudia Sulewski Sleepy Lounge Pullover, $14.97 (orig. $45), nordstromrack.com
- Elodie Drawstring Sweatshirt, $24.97, nordstromrack.com
- Ookie & Lala Cropped Tie Dye Hoodie, $19.97, nordstromrack.com
- Elodie Neon Elastic Waist Sweatshirt, $24.97, nordstromrack.com
- Parker Helma Drawstring Sweatshirt, $68.97 (orig. $228), nordstromrack.com
Best loungewear bottoms on sale at Nordstrom Rack:
- PJ Salvage Print Joggers, $29.97 (orig. $64), nordstromrack.com
- Ookie & Lala Tie Dye Joggers, $19.97, nordstromrack.com
- Scotch & Soda Contrast Trim Sweatpants, $49.97 (orig. $125), nordstromrack.com
- PJ Salvage Printed Lounge Pants, $24.97 (orig. $62), nordstromrack.com
- Champion Campus Solid Knit Jogger, $40.97 (orig. $55), nordstromrack.com
- Socialite Print Joggers, $22.48 (orig. $49), nordstromrack.com
Best slippers on sale at Nordstrom Rack:
- Nordstrom Bliss Slipper, $29, nordstromrack.com
- SG Footwear Aside with Me Plush Faux Fur Slipper, $14.97 (orig. $44), nordstromrack.com
- Bearpaw Loki II Genuine Sheepskin Fur Lined Slipper, $39.97 (orig. $59.99), nordstromrack.com
- Top Moda Daisy Faux Fur Slipper, $14.97 (orig. $43.50), nordstromrack.com
- Kensie Faux Fur Lined Slipper, $14.97 (orig. $32), nordstromrack.com