Believe it or not, February is almost here, which means we're looking forward to both Galentine's Day and Valentine's Day (with the former being our personal favorite, TBH). With these lovey-dovey holidays comes the chance to wear all the pink and red your heart desires. However, this year our G-Day and V-Day attire is going to look a little different: Out with the lacy dresses and heels, in with the cozy loungewear and slippers.