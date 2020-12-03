Score 40% Off Cozy Winter Essentials at Urban Outfitters Only Until Sunday

When it comes to affordable basics, Urban Outfitters knows what it's doing. In need of an oversized teddy jacket? How about some cropped outerwear? Looking for the coziest turtleneck? UO has you covered—and offers countless other staple sweaters, too. The retailer offers classic pieces with that signature edgy flair that we wear time and time again, so when the brand has a sale, we prepare to stock up on our future favorite items.