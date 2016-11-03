Shop the 7 best beauty picks for makeup minimalists

Just because makeup can be super fun doesn’t mean everyone wants to wear it all the time. Maybe they don’t like all the fuss, or maybe their sensitive skin can’t handle the excess product. Even the most obsessed makeup addicts can admit that a bare face feels liberating at times. Because when you inevitably fall asleep watching Netflix before you wash your face, you don’t have to feel as guilty about it. Whatever the reason for keeping things minimal, we have the 7 best essentials for a barely-there look.