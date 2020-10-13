Headphones, Hair Tools, and Cozy Blankets Are Heavily Discounted at Target Right Now

When it comes to online shopping, everyone knows that Amazon Prime Day is the holy grail. However, this year, another big-box retailer is giving the OG of online shopping marathons a run for its money. Target is kicking off the 2020 holiday season early by offering a killer shopping event called Target Deal Days from October 13th through October 14th, the same days as Amazon Prime Day. And not only are the discounts rivaling those of its competitor, but this two-day event (starting today) will feature more than double the deals from the 2019 Target Deal Days. So, yeah, this is an event you're going to want to jump on, stat.