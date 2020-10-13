Headphones, Hair Tools, and Cozy Blankets Are Heavily Discounted at Target Right Now
When it comes to online shopping, everyone knows that Amazon Prime Day is the holy grail. However, this year, another big-box retailer is giving the OG of online shopping marathons a run for its money. Target is kicking off the 2020 holiday season early by offering a killer shopping event called Target Deal Days from October 13th through October 14th, the same days as Amazon Prime Day. And not only are the discounts rivaling those of its competitor, but this two-day event (starting today) will feature more than double the deals from the 2019 Target Deal Days. So, yeah, this is an event you're going to want to jump on, stat.
The good news is that no Target membership is required to snag these steals on bedding, electronics, and beauty products. Colder weather is already upon us, so we're taking this opportunity to stock up on cozy blankets, flannel sheets, and faux fur pillows to keep us warm. We also have our eyes on these trusty acne patches (the maskne struggle is real) and this top-of-the-line Hot Tools curling iron. Plus, we've already scooped up this Bose speaker that's $80 off, and we're starting our Christmas shopping early by snagging these Beats headphones that are a whopping $150 off.
Below, shop the best deals on beauty products, electronics, and cozy bedding at Target Deal Days. And hurry—some items are already selling out fast.
Best deals on beauty products at Target Deal Days:
- Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Acne Patches, $6 (orig. $8), target.com
- Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, $29.39 (orig. $41.99), target.com
- CHI Digital Flat Iron, $69.99 (orig. $99.99), target.com
- Olive & June Nail Polish, $6 (orig. $8), target.com
- Hot Tools Signature Series Gold Curling Iron/Wand, $27.99 (orig. $39.99), target.com
Best deals on electronics at Target Deal Days:
- Apple AirPods with Charging Cable, $139.99 (orig. $159), target.com
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones, $199.99 (orig. $349.99), target.com
- Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe – Nintendo Switch, $39.99 (orig. $49), target.com
- Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker, $119.99 (orig. $199.99), target.com
- Westinghouse 55" 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV, $249.99 (orig. $379.99), target.com
Best deals on bedding at Target Deal Days:
- Room Essentials Solid Fleece Blanket, $7.50 (orig. $10), target.com
- Threshold Flannel & Sherpa Blanket, $26.25 (orig. $35), target.com
- Threshold Printed Flannel Sheet Set, $22.50 (orig. $30), target.com
- Threshold Tipped Faux Fur Bed Throw in gray, $22.50 (orig. $30), target.com, or snow leopard, $22.50 (orig. $30), target.com
- Threshold Standard Ruched Faux Fur Pillow Case, $7.50 (orig. $10), target.com