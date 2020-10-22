Reviewers Say This Cleanser Is a Game-Changer for Cystic Acne

Dermatologists have been singing the praises of salicylic acid for awhile now, so it only makes sense that skincare obsessives would actively seek out products containing the miracle ingredient that works to prevent acne by sloughing off dead skin cells. But the customer-favorite Salicylic Acid Gel Cleanser from Perfect Image does even more than that—in addition to having the benefits of salicylic acid, it also contains glycolic acid, another popular exfoliant that increases collagen production and thereby reduces signs of aging.