Nordstrom Rack Just Secretly Discounted Tons of Outerwear—Score Up to 75% Off Puffers and Parkas for a Limited Time Only

Ready or not, 'tis the season to pull coats out of your closet. Days are getting shorter and temperatures are getting lower, meaning it's time to zip up your hooded parkas, cropped puffers, and quilted jackets. If you're craving a coat refresh this season, we have just the sale for you: Nordstrom Rack quietly discounted tons of outerwear, and prices are jaw-droppingly-low. We're talking a $420 Michael Kors coat for $99 and an Andrew Marc puffer parka that's over $160 off. Yeah, it's awesome.
For a limited time only, Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 75% off of women's outerwear—so you can stylishly step out into the chillier temps without breaking the bank. We have our eyes on this lightweight Michael Kors jacket that comes in four pretty shades, plus this reversible faux fur jacket, which are both over $100 off. There's no timeline for when this sale ends, so scoop up the items on your wishlist before they go back to full price, which could be at any time.
Below, shop the best puffers, parkas, and jackets on sale at Nordstrom Rack, and hurry—some pieces are already selling out.