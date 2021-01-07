With Deals Starting at $4, Madewell's Sale on Sale Is a Total Steal

Claire Harmeyer
Jan 07, 2021 @ 12:08 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
  • Wrapped Velvet Barrette
    $6
    ( $16.50 save 64%)
    SHOP IT
    Madewell
  • Archway Ring
    $9
    ( $28 save 68%)
    SHOP IT
    Madewell
  • Striped Barfield Sweater
    $30
    ( $98 )
    SHOP IT
    Madewell
  • (Re)sourced Cotton Puff-Sleeve Tee
    $29.09
    ( $49.50 )
    SHOP IT
    Madewell
  • Tall 10" High-Rise Skinny Jeans in Bradshaw Wash
    $61.70
    ( $128 )
    SHOP IT
    Madewell
  • The Daisy Platform Mule in Leather
    $48
    ( $158 )
    SHOP IT
    Madewell

We've all pined over a trend—think '90s jewelry, tie-dyed clothing, or white booties—and been crushed when sky-high prices prevented us from experimenting with the style. With Stylish Steals, we bring you the best weekend sales and deals so you can find affordable versions of the latest trends spotted on the runway, on Instagram, in stores, and on the street. Consider us your new, price-savvy personal shoppers.

It's no secret that Madewell offers high-quality, stylish pieces that become wardrobe staples. The trendy brand has everything from go-to jeans to oversized flannels to cashmere sweaters—all with Madewell's signature classic yet cool flare. The only downside to Madewell is the often high price tags. But this weekend, cost isn't an issue.

From now until midnight on January 11th, score an extra 40% off of already-discounted items at Madewell with code GIGANTIC. That means you can take an additional 40% off of everything currently in Madewell's sale section. Yeah—these are some seriously good discounts. We have our eyes on this $18 white button-up shirt, these $36 plaid pants, and this $138 puffer jacket that's on sale for $57.

Below, shop the best tops, bottoms, outerwear, and accessories deals at Madewell—starting at $4.

Best sweater and top deals at Madewell's sale on sale:

Credit: Courtesy of Madewell
  • Striped Barfield Sweater, $30 (orig. $98), madewell.com
  • (Re)sourced Cotton Puff-Sleeve Tee, $29.09 (orig. $49.50), madewell.com
  • Cashmere V-Neck Sweater, $45 (orig. $98), madewell.com
  • Shrunken Button-Up Shirt, $18 (orig. $79.50), madewell.com
  • Eastbrook Turtleneck Cross-Back Sweater in Cotton-Merino Yarn, $36 (orig. $98), madewell.com

Best jeans and pants deals at Madewell's sale on sale:

Credit: Courtesy of Madewell
  • Tall 10" High-Rise Skinny Jeans in Bradshaw Wash, $61.70 (orig. $128), madewell.com
  • Plaid Flannel Track Trousers, $36.60 (orig. $98), madewell.com
  • Stovepipe Jeans in Kline Wash, $49.19 (orig. $128), madewell.com
  • Slim Emmett Wide-Leg Full-Length Pants in Windowpane Check, $42 (orig. $98), madewell.com
  • Classic Straight Full-Length Jeans in Marfield Wash, $74.70 (orig. $135), madewell.com

Best outerwear deals at Madewell's sale on sale:

Credit: Courtesy of Madewell
  • Eldridge Zip Coat in Insuluxe Fabric, $120 (orig. $328), madewell.com
  • Windowpane Elmcourt Coat in Insuluxe Fabric, $120 (orig. $288), madewell.com
  • Chevron Packable Puffer Jacket, $57 (orig. $138), madewell.com
  • Madewell x Kule Sherpa-Lined Oversized Jean Jacket, $84 (orig. $198), madewell.com
  • Faux-Fur Crop Coat, $96 (orig. $228), madewell.com
  • Hybrid Sherpa Jacket, $98.70 (orig. $175), madewell.com

Best accessories deals at Madewell's sale on sale:

Credit: Courtesy of Madewell
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://hellogiggles.com