With Deals Starting at $4, Madewell's Sale on Sale Is a Total Steal

We've all pined over a trend—think '90s jewelry, tie-dyed clothing, or white booties—and been crushed when sky-high prices prevented us from experimenting with the style. With Stylish Steals, we bring you the best weekend sales and deals so you can find affordable versions of the latest trends spotted on the runway, on Instagram, in stores, and on the street. Consider us your new, price-savvy personal shoppers.
Below, shop the best tops, bottoms, outerwear, and accessories deals at Madewell—starting at $4.
Best sweater and top deals at Madewell's sale on sale:
Striped Barfield Sweater, $30 (orig. $98), madewell.com (Re)sourced Cotton Puff-Sleeve Tee, $29.09 (orig. $49.50), madewell.com Cashmere V-Neck Sweater, $45 (orig. $98), madewell.com Shrunken Button-Up Shirt, $18 (orig. $79.50), madewell.com Eastbrook Turtleneck Cross-Back Sweater in Cotton-Merino Yarn, $36 (orig. $98), madewell.com
Best jeans and pants deals at Madewell's sale on sale:
Tall 10" High-Rise Skinny Jeans in Bradshaw Wash, $61.70 (orig. $128), madewell.com Plaid Flannel Track Trousers, $36.60 (orig. $98), madewell.com Stovepipe Jeans in Kline Wash, $49.19 (orig. $128), madewell.com Slim Emmett Wide-Leg Full-Length Pants in Windowpane Check, $42 (orig. $98), madewell.com Classic Straight Full-Length Jeans in Marfield Wash, $74.70 (orig. $135), madewell.com
Best outerwear deals at Madewell's sale on sale:
Eldridge Zip Coat in Insuluxe Fabric, $120 (orig. $328), madewell.com Windowpane Elmcourt Coat in Insuluxe Fabric, $120 (orig. $288), madewell.com Chevron Packable Puffer Jacket, $57 (orig. $138), madewell.com Madewell x Kule Sherpa-Lined Oversized Jean Jacket, $84 (orig. $198), madewell.com Faux-Fur Crop Coat, $96 (orig. $228), madewell.com Hybrid Sherpa Jacket, $98.70 (orig. $175), madewell.com
Best accessories deals at Madewell's sale on sale:
Archway Ring, $9 (orig. $28), madewell.com The Daisy Platform Mule in Leather, $48 (orig. $158), madewell.com Merino Ribbed Beanie, $15.60 (orig. $38), madewell.com Fringe Bandana, $3.60 (orig. $12.50), madewell.com Wrapped Velvet Barrette, $6 (orig. $16.50), madewell.com