Snag Up to 50% Off Coveted Items on Your Wishlist at Madewell—This Weekend Only

We’ve all pined over a trend—think ‘90s jewelry, tie-dyed clothing, or white booties—and been crushed when sky-high prices prevented us from experimenting with the style. With Stylish Steals, we bring you the best weekend sales and deals so you can find affordable versions of the latest trends spotted on the runway, on Instagram, in stores, and on the street. Consider us your new, price-savvy personal shoppers.
When it comes to wardrobe essentials, Madewell knows what it's doing. The reliable brand offers key pieces that serve as building blocks for capsule wardrobes—think simple turtleneck tops, soft sweaters, and versatile jackets. But the one downfall of Madewell is that sometimes high price tags prevent us from purchasing pieces. So when the brand has a sale, our ears instantly perk up.
From now until December 14th, Madewell is offering huge discounts on over 200 coveted pieces. The sale includes 50% off sweaters, pajamas, and slippers, plus 40% off jackets and tops. These discounts are major and not typical for the high-quality brand. We're taking this opportunity to cross items off our loved ones' (and our own) wishlists before the holiday rush. We're adding this $100 cable-knit sweater that's just $49, this classic turtleneck that's on sale for $27 (in multiple colors), and this camel coat that we've been pining over for weeks to our carts before they sell out.
Below, shop the best sweaters, tops, jackets, and pajamas on sale at Madewell before eager holiday shoppers wipe the site clean.