Snag Up to 50% Off Coveted Items on Your Wishlist at Madewell—This Weekend Only

Shop sweaters, jackets, and pajamas for half the price.
Claire Harmeyer
Dec 10, 2020 @ 3:40 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
  • Colorblock Ashbury Mockneck Sweater
    $34.75
    ( $69.50 )
    SHOP IT
    Madewell
  • Corduroy Oversized Ex-Boyfriend Shirt in Lombard Plaid
    $49.20
    ( $82 save 40%)
    SHOP IT
    Madewell
  • Cameron Ribbed Cardigan Sweater in Coziest Yarn
    $49
    ( $98 )
    SHOP IT
    Madewell
  • Ribbed Turtleneck Top
    $27
    ( $45 )
    SHOP IT
    Madewell
  • Quilted Scuff Slippers in Recycled Faux Fur
    $23.70
    ( $39.50 )
    SHOP IT
    Madewell

We’ve all pined over a trend—think ‘90s jewelry, tie-dyed clothing, or white booties—and been crushed when sky-high prices prevented us from experimenting with the style. With Stylish Steals, we bring you the best weekend sales and deals so you can find affordable versions of the latest trends spotted on the runway, on Instagram, in stores, and on the street. Consider us your new, price-savvy personal shoppers.

When it comes to wardrobe essentials, Madewell knows what it's doing. The reliable brand offers key pieces that serve as building blocks for capsule wardrobes—think simple turtleneck tops, soft sweaters, and versatile jackets. But the one downfall of Madewell is that sometimes high price tags prevent us from purchasing pieces. So when the brand has a sale, our ears instantly perk up.

From now until December 14th, Madewell is offering huge discounts on over 200 coveted pieces. The sale includes 50% off sweaters, pajamas, and slippers, plus 40% off jackets and tops. These discounts are major and not typical for the high-quality brand. We're taking this opportunity to cross items off our loved ones' (and our own) wishlists before the holiday rush. We're adding this $100 cable-knit sweater that's just $49, this classic turtleneck that's on sale for $27 (in multiple colors), and this camel coat that we've been pining over for weeks to our carts before they sell out.

Below, shop the best sweaters, tops, jackets, and pajamas on sale at Madewell before eager holiday shoppers wipe the site clean.

Best sweaters on sale at Madewell:

Credit: Courtesy of Madewell
  • Colorblock Ashbury Mockneck Sweater, $34.75 (orig. $69.50), madewell.com
  • Cameron Ribbed Cardigan Sweater in Coziest Yarn, $49 (orig. $98), madewell.com
  • Grenville Cableknit Mockneck Sweater, $49 (orig. $98), madewell.com
  • Evercrest Turtleneck Sweater in Coziest Yarn, $35.50 (orig. $75), madewell.com
  • (Re)sponsible Cashmere Roll-Trim Pullover Sweater, $59 (orig. $118), madewell.com

Best tops on sale at Madewell:

Credit: Courtesy of Madewell
  • Crepe Square-Neck Puff-Sleeve Top, $29.75 (orig. $59.50), madewell.com
  • Ribbed Turtleneck Top, $27 (orig. $45), madewell.com
  • Corduroy Oversized Ex-Boyfriend Shirt in Lombard Plaid, $49.20 (orig. $82), madewell.com
  • Crepe Drop-Shoulder Bubble-Sleeve Tee, $29.70 (orig. $49.50), madewell.com
  • Flannel Oversized Ex-Boyfriend Shirt in Gideon Plaid, $52.80 (orig. $88), madewell.com

Best jackets on sale at Madewell:

Credit: Courtesy of Madewell
  • Hybrid Sherpa Jacket, $105 (orig. $175), madewell.com
  • Walton Shirt-Jacket in Colleton Plaid, $136.80 (orig. $228), madewell.com
  • Faux-Fur Crop Coat, $136.80 (orig. $228), madewell.com
  • Windowpane Elmcourt Coat in Insuluxe Fabric, $172.80 (orig. $288), madewell.com
  • Sherpa Walton Shirt-Jacket, $100.80 (orig. $168), madewell.com

Best pajamas and slippers on sale at Madewell:

Credit: Courtesy of Madewell
  • Quilted Scuff Slippers in Recycled Faux Fur, $23.70 (orig. $39.50), madewell.com
  • Waffle Knit Pajama Sweatpants, $24.75 (orig. $49.50), madewell.com
  • Waffle Knit Button-Front Pajama Top, $24.75 (orig. $49.50), madewell.com
  • Flannel Bedtime Pajama Set in Plaid, $49 (orig. $98), madewell.com
  • Striped Waffle Knit Button-Front Pajama Top, $24.75 (orig. $49.50), madewell.com
  • Striped Waffle Knit Pajama Top Sweatpants, $24.75 (orig. $49.50), madewell.com
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://hellogiggles.com