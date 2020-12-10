Snag Up to 50% Off Coveted Items on Your Wishlist at Madewell—This Weekend Only

From now until December 14th, Madewell is offering huge discounts on over 200 coveted pieces. The sale includes 50% off sweaters, pajamas, and slippers, plus 40% off jackets and tops. These discounts are major and not typical for the high-quality brand. We're taking this opportunity to cross items off our loved ones' (and our own) wishlists before the holiday rush. We're adding this $100 cable-knit sweater that's just $49, this classic turtleneck that's on sale for $27 (in multiple colors), and this camel coat that we've been pining over for weeks to our carts before they sell out.