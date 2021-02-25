With Prices Starting at $10, We're Making a Spring Haul at Lucky Brand's Weekend Sale

The weeks in between winter and spring are always tricky in terms of putting together outfits. The weather seems to be teeter-tottering from extreme to extreme lately, which is why layering is coming into play. Wardrobe chameleons like graphic tees, long sleeve tops, and denim jackets are the perfect pieces to carry you through these unpredictable temperatures. And luckily (no pun intended), Lucky Brand (aka one of our favorite retailers for these exact items) is currently offering up to 50% off sitewide, so you can snag some spring staples at slashed prices.