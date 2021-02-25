With Prices Starting at $10, We're Making a Spring Haul at Lucky Brand's Weekend Sale

We've all pined over a trend—think '90s jewelry, tie-dyed clothing, or white booties—and been crushed when sky-high prices prevented us from experimenting with the style. With Stylish Steals, we bring you the best weekend sales and deals so you can find affordable versions of the latest trends spotted on the runway, on Instagram, in stores, and on the street. Consider us your new, price-savvy personal shoppers.
The weeks in between winter and spring are always tricky in terms of putting together outfits. The weather seems to be teeter-tottering from extreme to extreme lately, which is why layering is coming into play. Wardrobe chameleons like graphic tees, long sleeve tops, and denim jackets are the perfect pieces to carry you through these unpredictable temperatures. And luckily (no pun intended), Lucky Brand (aka one of our favorite retailers for these exact items) is currently offering up to 50% off sitewide, so you can snag some spring staples at slashed prices.
From now until March 10th, Lucky Brand is taking up to 50% off of select items across the board. The relaxed bohemian brand is best known for its high-quality denim, but jeans aren't the only category it's a pro in. Classic band tees, staple shirts, and cool-girl jewelry are all specialties of the company, too. However, one downside to Lucky Brand is that it's not exactly cheap. So, take advantage of the current low price tags and start collecting your new favorite spring pieces, like this $99 white jean jacket on sale for just $25.
Below, shop the best jeans, pants, tops, dresses, jackets, and accessories on sale at Lucky Brand now.