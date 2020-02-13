17 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gift Ideas, Starting at $8

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Since Valentine's Day is about a week away, we can't fault you if you haven't picked up a gift for your significant other yet. Maybe you told yourself, yeah, I'll just wait to the end of the week and get a V-Day gift on my lunch break, but suddenly, it's the day before, you're scrambling, and a drugstore chocolate box is simply not your style. First, take a deep breath. Second, realize you still have plenty of options when it comes to last-minute Valentine's Day gift ideas.

While going the flower delivery route can always be a safe bet, there's nothing wrong with straying from the classics and getting a bit creative this V-Day. Maybe your significant other really enjoys scented candles, and you want to give them the ultimate sensory experience. Or maybe your other half is caffeine obsessed, and nothing would make them happier than a coffee brewer that George Clooney himself stands behind. (Golden rule: If it's good enough for George, it's good enough for us.) Whatever the case may be, there's something out there to make your person fall in love with you all over again, without any reason for them to believe that you literally just planned this today. You're welcome.

Last-minute Valentine's Day gifts:

1. Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eyemask

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eyemask $26.10 ( $$29.00 ) Brooklinen

If your special someone can't get a quality eight hours of sleep each night, why not gift them one of the best sleep masks to ever rest upon their dreamy peepers? With a silk eye mask, your partner can have that astonishingly soft material all up on their face, as they blissfully slip into their nightly slumber.

2. Crosley Voyager Bluetooth Record Player

Crosley Voyager Bluetooth Record Player $79.00 Urban Outfitters

If your partner loves music, then it's time to upgrade their home with a stylish record player. Not only is the blue hue eye-catching AF, but it also comes with full-range stereo speakers for the best sound quality possible.

3. Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set $110.00 Brooklinen

Sleep makes the perfect gift, and turning your partner's bed (or your shared bed) into a dreamy oasis is something they won't soon forget. is cool and crisp, with a 270-thread count. Go ahead, hog the blankets.

4. Hatch Restore

Hatch Restore $129.95 Amazon

While we're on the topic of sleep, this alarm and night light from Hatch is a must-have for the partner who has trouble waking up. You can customize your sleep/wake-up routine and change the hue of the light to fit your mood (and help you sleep). Plus, it includes wind-down sounds and meditations to help you fall asleep faster.

5. Jo Malone Basil & Neroli Home Candle

Jo Malone Basil & Neroli Home Candle $69.00 Jo Malone

Even if you don't know your partner's candle scent of choice, showing up on V-Day with a box from Jo Malone is guaranteed to win you some points. At $69, these candles are not cheap, but with a 45-hour burn-time and heavenly Mediterranean fragrance, they'll be worth it.

6. The Sill I Dig You Message Pop Duo

The Sill I Dig You Message Pop Duo $8 The Sill

If your partner may sometimes love their plants more than you, it's important to give them an accessory that they (and their plants) will love.

7. Tower 28 Juicy All The Way—Mini Lip Jelly Set

Tower 28 Juicy All The Way—Mini Lip Jelly Set $229 Tower28

Is your partner a beauty lover? Then opt to give them kissable lips with this lipgloss set from Tower 28. These "lip jellies" don't stick and come in an array of sheer, pop-like colors. Oh, and did we forget to mention that they're made with five nourishing oils? What's not to love!

8. Original Casper Pillow

Maybe you know your special someone could just really use a new, soft pillow. The Original Pillow is made with a down-alternative cushion and features all the incredible comfort of a Casper mattress. Yes, it's a pricey pillow, but it's the only pillow your partner's head will ever want to sleep on again.

9. Nespresso Vertuo Coffee with Bestselling Coffees

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee with Bestselling Coffees $212.99 Amazon

We can attest from personal experience that having a Nespresso machine in your home is a game-changer, especially if your valentine loves a good cup of joe. The quality of the coffee is unparalleled, the selection of blends and sizes is extensive, and it can save your hun a ton if they're no longer buying their morning cup. The Vertuo line is best suited for lungo lovers, who need at least eight ounces in their cup.

10. Le Creuset Dutch Oven

Le Creuset Dutch Oven $155 Le Creuset

If your boo finds inner peace in the kitchen, then getting them the holy frail of cookery items (in Valentine's red, nonetheless) is sure to please. Trust, this baby is good for roasting, slow cooking, braising, and sautéing. Not only can she go on top of the stove, but also in the oven as well. And because Le Creuset is known for durability, this Dutch oven can be passed down to future generations for Valentine's Days yet to come.

11. Mrs. Fields Personalized Cookie Cake

Mrs. Fields Personalized Cookie Cake $44.99 Mrs. Fields

Nothing says I love you more than a cookie cake that actually says, "I love you." Keep things literal and tasty with a personalized cookie cake from Mrs. Fields decorated to the Valentine's nines. Best part? It's shareable.

12. Outdoor Wine Table

Outdoor Wine Table $69.95 Uncommon Goods

Are you lucky enough to have a backyard or a park nearby to explore? Celebrate Valentine's Day in style with this one-of-a-kind outdoor wine table. It can collapse when you're done using it, can hold a bottle and two glasses of wine, and even has room for a little snacking.

13. Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite $94.99 ( $129.99 save 27% ) Amazon

If your partner needs a good read during their downtime but doesn't want the heft of carrying a book, a Kindle Paperwhite is a great deal.

14. Nintendo Switch Lite

Nintendo Switch Lite $199 Amazon

Since the Nintendo Switch has been sold out everywhere, the next best thing to buy for your partner is the new Nintendo Switch Lite in a fun coral color. Just like the Nintendo Switch, you can play your favorite games whenever you go or play with up to eight other Nintendo systems. It's the best quarantine gift you can buy.

15. Harry Styles - Fine Line (Target Exclusive, Vinyl)

Harry Styles - Fine Line (Target Exclusive, Vinyl) $34.99 Target

Whether your S.O. is a casual music fan or straight-up Harry Styles lover, a vinyl of their favorite artist is always a great gift. You can play it in the background while the two of you eat dinner by candle.

16. Madewell Rose Quartz Heartlove Stud Earrings

Madewell Rose Quartz Heartlove Stud Earrings $20.00 Madewell

While not everyone loves cheeky Valentine's Day-themed gifts, these pair of earrings can be worn long after the holiday is over. Named "chubby heart earrings," they're made from gold-plated brass and rose quartz and will sit comfortably on your ears.

17. Madewell Crisscross Scuff Slippers in Recycled Faux Fur

Madewell Crisscross Scuff Slippers in Recycled Faux Fur $39.50 Madewell