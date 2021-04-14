Kelly Ripa Just Endorsed the Most Practical Summer Bag Trend Yet
You can buy it on Amazon for $12.
This story originally appeared on InStyle.com.
Ever since Kelly Ripa stepped out in a couple of iconic sweatshirts, we have been having a bit of a Ripa drought. Thankfully she was out and about in New York the other day wearing a simple outfit in black ankle boots, light wash jeans, and an oversized black tote bag with Looney Tunes' Wile E. Coyote on it.
The bag is from Raf Simon's collection for Calvin Klein, so it can't be purchased now. But Ripa's decision to wear the bag shows she's clearly on board for the oversized black leather tote bag trend Katie Holmes has been wearing since the beginning of the year.
Large bags have been trending for some time now, but the pandemic definitely propelled the oversized bag trend even further into the mainstream—not to mention forced the microbag into temporary hibernation. For the last year we've all needed to leave the house with so many necessary items, and that need to have a practical bag that actually fits things doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.
And even though we don't necessarily think of celebrities needing a practical bag as they take private cars and jets everywhere—they've definitely been wearing them with more frequency like the rest of us.
Ashley Olsen famously wore her $39,000 The Row crocodile backpack and put it down on the NYC sidewalk last year. You could even see her laptop and her charger hanging out the top. Katie Holmes loves the oversized trend so much, she's been spotted holding more than one at once. And then there's Bella Hadid, who often can be seen wearing a vintage Chanel messenger bag that likely reminds you of backpack shopping in middle school (minus the Chanel of course).
The thing about Ripa's bag, though, is that when you take away the Coyote, it's one of the most widely available styles out right now. On Nordstrom you can buy a luxury version by Tory Burch or the Meghan Markle-approved Strathberry. But there's also the popular Madewell transport bags, which are hundreds less, and even Nordstrom designed its own take for under $150. If you're really looking for a steal, Dreubea on Amazon has a popular version for just $12 (!!!) and it has over 27,000 five-star reviews.
And while 2021 does seem to be better than 2020, the need to carry more things than we ever thought we'd need with us when we leave the house doesn't seem to be going anywhere. If anything, with the spring in full swing and summer not far behind, we'll likely want to leave our houses for a more extended period of time, which means an oversized tote is basically a necessity. Of course, bonus points to whoever can find one with a coyote.
Shop the Kelly Ripa-approved big bag trend below.