Kelly Ripa Just Endorsed the Most Practical Summer Bag Trend Yet

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com.

The bag is from Raf Simon's collection for Calvin Klein, so it can't be purchased now. But Ripa's decision to wear the bag shows she's clearly on board for the oversized black leather tote bag trend Katie Holmes has been wearing since the beginning of the year.

Large bags have been trending for some time now, but the pandemic definitely propelled the oversized bag trend even further into the mainstream—not to mention forced the microbag into temporary hibernation. For the last year we've all needed to leave the house with so many necessary items, and that need to have a practical bag that actually fits things doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

And even though we don't necessarily think of celebrities needing a practical bag as they take private cars and jets everywhere—they've definitely been wearing them with more frequency like the rest of us.

Ashley Olsen famously wore her $39,000 The Row crocodile backpack and put it down on the NYC sidewalk last year. You could even see her laptop and her charger hanging out the top. Katie Holmes loves the oversized trend so much, she's been spotted holding more than one at once. And then there's Bella Hadid, who often can be seen wearing a vintage Chanel messenger bag that likely reminds you of backpack shopping in middle school (minus the Chanel of course).

nordstrom black tote bag Faux Leather Classic Tote $49 SHOP IT Nordstrom

drubrea tote bag Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag from Dreubea $11.99 SHOP IT Amazon

And while 2021 does seem to be better than 2020, the need to carry more things than we ever thought we'd need with us when we leave the house doesn't seem to be going anywhere. If anything, with the spring in full swing and summer not far behind, we'll likely want to leave our houses for a more extended period of time, which means an oversized tote is basically a necessity. Of course, bonus points to whoever can find one with a coyote.

Shop the Kelly Ripa-approved big bag trend below.

tory burch tote bag Tory Burch McGraw Leather Tote $398 SHOP IT Nordstrom

madewell leather tote bag Madewell The Zip-Top Medium Transport Leather Tote $178 SHOP IT Madewell

snakeskin leather tote Lubardy Large Black Waterproof Tote $25.38 ( $29.86 save 15% ) SHOP IT Amazon

madewell tote bag Madewell The Sydney Leather Tote $188 SHOP IT Nordstrom

tote bag Kattee Vintage Genuine Leather Tote Shoulder Bag $53.99 SHOP IT Amazon

tote bag Kate Spade New York Janie Medium Tote $149.93 SHOP IT Amazon