Katie Holmes Wore the ‘Ugly’ Sneaker Trend That’ll Take You Back to Your Childhood

You can shop the controversial shoes for less than $100 at Nordstrom.

Remember how you felt when you first learned to tie your shoes? Proud. Grown up. Ready to take on the world. It’s such a hallmark moment in life—but eventually, you may have gotten sick of tying those laces, after which you probably proceeded to convince your parents you were in dire need of a pair of velcro shoes. After all, they were pretty cool at the time.

Lucky for your adult self who may be too lazy on certain days to tie those laces, velcro shoes are making a big comeback. And Katie Holmes was the latest celebrity to make a case for the newest “ugly” shoe making waves on the street.

The comeback of velcro sneakers was inevitable. After all, the fashion world craves nostalgia just as much as it loves a good ol’ “ugly” trend. Add in the fact that you won't have any laces to tie (and thus, less time putting them on and fewer risks of tripping) and the velcro shoe resurgence shouldn't be any surprise.

Of course, many celebs have been wearing velcro sneakers for a while now. Selena Gomez plays favorites with her Puma velcro kicks, while Celine Dion made quite the splash earlier this year in her Stella McCartney platform kicks.

The beauty of the velcro kicks is that the styles run the gamut, so you’ll have plenty of room to experiment with colors and designs. There are kicks that lean more minimalist, like these from Kate Middleton-approved Superga or these from Steve Madden, and others that air on the side of maximalist, like these from Band of Gypsies or these from Isabel Marant.

Whatever your degree of velcro is, there’s no denying that the Holmes-approved sneaker trend is going to majorly upgrade your footwear game. Shop the latest “ugly” shoe trend making a buzz at Nordstrom and on Amazon. Bonus: You can rock it for less than $100.

