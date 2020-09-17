Psst...We Found Tons of Fall Clothes On Sale at Free People
There are countless reasons why we love Free People: Its pieces are high-quality, versatile, and made with an attention to detail that makes them appear to be one-of-a-kind. However, one thing we don't particularly enjoy about Free People is the high price tag that often comes along with its clothing. It's the type of brand we splurge on every once in a while, so when we catch wind of a sale, we jump on it, pronto.
As temperatures dip, we're looking for cozy sweaters, lightweight jackets, and statement pants to wear while strutting into fall. And although you'd expect these seasonal items to be full price at Free People right now, we did some sleuthing and found a bunch of hidden fall gems among the strappy sandals and tank tops in Free People's sale section. We're talking items like this oversized sweater that's over $100 off, these classic Levi's jeans that are nearly 50% off, and this dreamy $98 blouse that's on sale for $30.
Below, take advantage of rarely discounted sweaters, tops, and bottoms at Free People. And hurry—some items are already selling out.
Best sweater deals on sale at Free People:
- Bleach Wash Crewneck Sweatshirt, $69.95 (orig. $189), freepeople.com
- Tabra Tunic, $99.95 (orig. $228), freepeople.com
- Sugar Rush Sweater, $29.95 (orig. $78), freepeople.com
- Levi's Toddy Hoodie, $99.95 (orig. $128), freepeople.com
- Western Roses Sweatshirt, $69.95 (orig. $268), freepeople.com
- Keep Me Wild Cashmere Cardi, $69.95 (orig. $148), freepeople.com
Best top deals on sale at Free People:
- Willow Printed Blouse, $29.95 ($68), freepeople.com
- Piera Cotton Top, $99.95 (orig. $128), freepeople.com
- Lizzie Layering Top, $49.95 (orig. $58), freepeople.com
- Over You Hacci, $69.95 (orig. $98), freepeople.com
- Mandy Printed Blouse, $29.95 (orig. $98), freepeople.com
- Jackie Denim Jacket, $119.95 (orig. $158), freepeople.com
Best bottoms deals on sale at Free People:
- Point Break Printed Pant, $49.95 (orig. $148), freepeople.com
- Suits You Set, $69.95 (orig. $128), freepeople.com
- Levi's Wellthread Hemp Ribcage Ankle Jeans, $69.95 (orig. $128), freepeople.com
- Cosmic Way's Wide Leg Pants, $89.95 (orig. $108), freepeople.com
- Sure Thing Pants, $69.95 (orig. $88), freepeople.com
- Road Trip Maxi Skirt, $69.95 (orig. $168), freepeople.com