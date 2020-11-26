I'm a Fashion Editor, and These Are the 11 Deals I'm Shopping this Black Friday

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Black Friday is the most exciting shopping event of the year for me. As a fashion insider on a budget, there's nothing I look forward to more than being able to finally snag the items that have been sitting in my wish list for months at massively reduced prices.

The product I covet aren't typically over-the-top or super-trendy, though. I like to invest in high-quality pieces that I can use for years to come in the effort to create a capsule wardrobe. I'm constantly on the hunt for timeless coats, classic silhouettes, and fun (yet practical) accessories that can modernize any outfit. Having said that, I do love a fun trendy piece if the price is right.

Here are the 11 Black Friday fashion deals I'm hopping on this year.

1. Reformation York Coat

Reformation York Coat $230 ( $$328 ) SHOP IT Reformation

I've been wanting a Reformation coat for years, and now, I'm finally going to get one. I love the long silhouette as it'll keep most of my legs warm during New York City's harsh winter months, and the cut is timeless and elegant. I've seen the coats IRL and they're thick, warm, and comfortable. This piece is the ultimate stylish coat that screams #streetstyle but also #cottagecore.

2. Mejuri Croissant Dôme Ring

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Ring $67.50 ( $$75 ) SHOP IT Mejuri

Mejuri's jewelry is beyond gorgeous, and perfect for the person who doesn't have serious cash to spend on fancy jewelry but also doesn't want to buy pieces that'll look cheap after two wears. I love the Dôme collection so much that I'm buying the matching mini hoop earrings, too. They're simple enough that you can wear them every day but they have an interesting, almost croissant-like texture that also makes them a subtle statement piece. From now until December 1st you can get 10% off when you buy one product, 15% off when you buy two, and 20% off when you get three.

3. J. Crew Mockneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn

J. Crew Mockneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn $44.75 ( $$89.50 ) SHOP IT J.Crew

Everybody needs a warm turtleneck during the winter, and this J.Crew pick will keep you feeling snuggly throughout the season. This flattering mockneck sweater is available in 11 shades, but they're selling out fast! Snag them while you can—you won't regret it.

4. Rey Canvas & Croc Embossed Leather Shoulder Bag

Rey Canvas & Croc Embossed Leather Shoulder Bag $197.65 ( $$295 ) SHOP IT Nordstrom

I'll step out of my basic pieces for fun, conversational accessories that fit within my regular color-palette. Bags with architectural designs and texture combinations are interesting and timeless, and I love that this one has so much space to fit all my gadgets and whatnot.

5. Kate Spade Polly Medium Convertible Flap Shoulder Bag

Kate Spade Polly Medium Convertible Flap Shoulder Bag $149 ( $$298 ) SHOP IT

Plain and simple, this is just a great everyday bag. It's stylish, spacey, and convenient—what more could you want? It's perfect for the person who bikes everywhere (it me) and the city girl on-the-go (it also me). Use the code TGIBDF to get 50% off many Kate Spade products, like this shoulder bag that also comes in hazelnut and passionfruit shades.

6. Aerosoles Camila Casual Ankle Boot

Aerosoles Camila Casual Ankle Boot $98.99 ( $$165 ) SHOP IT Macy's

A Chelsea boot is the ultimate casual shoe, especially in the winter. Simply pull it on and head out the door—it's really a no-fuss piece and it looks super stylish, too. I love that this one has a little bit of a platform and a leather finish, and since it's from Aerosoles, I know it'll be super comfy for all-day wear. At 40% off, this purchase is a no-brainer.

7. Free People Sunday Skies Crop Straight Leg Cotton Pants

Free People Sunday Skies Crop Straight Leg Cotton Pants $58 ( $$98 ) SHOP IT Nordstrom

My inner tomboy is screaming over these spacey cotton pants. Since they're high-waisted and wide-legged, they can still be dressed up with a killer leather jacket and crop top. But TBH, I'm going to be wearing them to lounge around my home and go on many adventures once the pandemic is over. Also, the pockets are massive and awesome. I like big pockets.

8. Reformation Sigmund Dress

Reformation Sigmund Dress $174 ( $$248 ) SHOP IT Reformation

No brand does a classy leg slit and square neckline quite like Reformation does, and this dress hits the perfect note between elegant and sexy. It's the dress you wear on date night, to holiday dinners with the family, and cocktails with your best friends, and it's been sitting in my shopping cart for months. Every time I've worn a Reformation dress I always get a million compliments, so I know this piece will be a mood-booster, too.

9. Madewell Wool Texting Gloves

Madewell Wool Texting Gloves $22.80 ( $$38 ) SHOP IT Madewell

Few things are as annoying as having to take off your gloves on a cold day to look up an address or answer a text. I'm going to be using these warm and useful gloves all winter as they have conductive threads on the thumbs and index fingers that allow people to use their touch-screen phones without risking frostbite. I'm getting them in black, but they're also available in red and moss. Use the code VERYMERRY to get the 30% off.

10. Banana Republic Leather Circle Buckle Belt

Banana Republic Leather Circle Buckle Belt $34 ( $$68 ) SHOP IT Banana Republic

A belt instantly elevates an outfit and makes it look infinitely classier. A classic black belt like this one will do the trick. I like that it has a simple buckle rather than a statement one or a big logo—it's timeless and elegant.

11. Girlfriend Collective Topanga Bra

Girlfriend Collective Topanga Bra $26.60 ( $$38 ) SHOP IT Girlfriend Collective