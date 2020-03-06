Celebrate Women's History Month with 5 Products from Brands that Empower Women

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Like the true feminist I am, I'm always looking for ways to support women, whether that's buying from women-owned companies or from brands that directly profit women through a charity. I like to put my money where my mouth is and shop brands that empower women. This rings true year-round, but with March being Women's History Month, I wanted to make a full roundup of some of the products I'm currently obsessed with that directly benefit women.

1. SkinCeuticals

SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic $166 SHOP IT SkinCeuticals

For every one million people in underserved parts of the world, there are only three female surgeons. What's more is that these women often face challenging economic and cultural barriers to success. Four years ago, SkinCeuticals partnered with ReSurge, an organization that provides free reconstructive surgery in developing countries, to create an initiative that supports surgical training for women. According to the brand, SkinCeuticals has donated over $600,000 to ReSurge to date and commits $125,000 in 2021.

2. Little Words Project

Little Words Projects Bracelet $20 SHOP IT Little Words Project

As a woman, I always look to support other females, and as a Latina, I'm always excited to celebrate the success of the Latinx community. This brand, Little Words Project, incorporates both things, and it gives back in a meaningful way. For every bracelet sold, the company donates $1 to The Block Organization, a non-profit focused on building communities of kind and self-confident female leaders across college campuses. Each bracelet features words that inspire self-love and empowerment. I have three that say, "I am enough," "Love," and "Full Heart." I rarely take them off.

3. Parade Underwear

Parade Universal Hip Hugger $8 SHOP IT Parade

These undies run from size XS to 3XL, are super comfy, and are made of 85% recycled material. Even better? The brand donates 1% of its profits to Planned Parenthood. I wear a lot of sustainable clothing as is, but I had never worn eco-conscious underwear before and was surprised to find that these were so comfortable. Now, I have three in my arsenal and I plan on replacing all my oldies with these Parade ones. I mean, it's a no-brainer. Eco-friendly, affordable AF, and benefiting women? Sign me up.

4. NAILSOFLA

NAILSOFLA The Muse $16 SHOP IT NAILSOFLA

It's no secret that we love press-on nails, but we love them even more when we know the proceeds are supporting women. According to the latest statistics from The Department of Labor, 79.8% of nail technicians are women. With that in mind, NAILSFOLA is donating 10% of proceeds from its sales to Beauty Changes Lives, a non-profit that empowers beauty professionals with scholarships, mentorships, and inspiration. Hurry up! The partnership only lasts until March 15.

5. Saks Off Fifth

Saks Off Fifth 14K Yellow Gold Vermeil Paperclip Chain Bracelet $39 ( $$129 ) SHOP IT Saks Off Fifth