Everlane Is Having Its First Black Friday Sale and These Are the Best Deals to Shop

Today is a beautiful day: It's Everlane's first-ever Black Friday Sale. The sustainable fashion retailer has long been our go-to for wardrobe staples that can last a lifetime. As slow fashion goes, choosing to shop eco-friendly brands often means spending a little extra cash—but not today. Everlane is offering its "best prices of the year" on everything from durable Chelsea boots to comfy, cashmere basics, and you don't want to miss it.

The sale will last from now through Cyber Monday and $1 from every order will go to Feeding America—so there are a lot of reasons to feel good about shopping the Everlane Black Friday Sale. The brand has bottoms starting at just $30, like The Side-Zip Stretch Cotton Pant, which is the closest thing you can get to leggings disguised as real pants. You can also snag some leather boots, including the brand's super popular Day Boot, at 40% off, or save up to $100 on a chic winter coat.

Whatever you do, don't drag your feet, because these items are bound to start selling out fast. Shop some of our favorite picks from the Everlane Black Friday Sale below.

Best Everlane Black Friday Boots:

Image zoom Credit: Everlane

Best Everlane Black Friday Coats:

Image zoom Credit: Everlane

Best Everlane Black Friday Pants:

Image zoom Credit: Everlane

Best Everlane Black Friday Tops: