Britney Spears Just Raved About Her Swimsuits From Target
Another day, another fabulous dancing video from Britney Spears. In the middle of a widely publicized conservatorship battle, the pop star has never stopped posting and sharing inspirational quotes or the occasional picture of cats in sunglasses, not to mention her beloved dancing videos. One of her recent videos even included a shopping recommendation for her favorite swimsuits.
Spears started the video in an oversized sun hat, sunglasses, a blue-striped bikini, and, of course, heels. "My favorite new baby blue bathing suit I wore in Maui is from @Target," she shared in the caption. She then transitioned to herself in a red string bikini, also from Target. "Girls, you gotta go there, cause their suits are bomb," she wrote.
For the cherry on top, the content queen reminded everyone that age is but a number, and that she'll be rocking Target bikinis as long as she wants. "Psss I'm going to be 40 this year and as Debbie says in This Is 40 … I'm not ready to shop at old lady stores 😂😂😂 !!!"
Spears' exact suits aren't currently available on site, but we found similar styles that we're pretty sure the "Gimme More" singer would be just as quick to approve. Shop the "bomb" and affordable swimsuits from Target below.
Shop more Target swimwear here.