Britney Spears Just Raved About Her Swimsuits From Target

"Girls, you gotta go there, cause their suits are bomb."
Morgan Noll
Aug 06, 2021 @ 12:09 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Another day, another fabulous dancing video from Britney Spears. In the middle of a widely publicized conservatorship battle, the pop star has never stopped posting and sharing inspirational quotes or the occasional picture of cats in sunglasses, not to mention her beloved dancing videos. One of her recent videos even included a shopping recommendation for her favorite swimsuits.

Spears started the video in an oversized sun hat, sunglasses, a blue-striped bikini, and, of course, heels. "My favorite new baby blue bathing suit I wore in Maui is from @Target," she shared in the caption. She then transitioned to herself in a red string bikini, also from Target. "Girls, you gotta go there, cause their suits are bomb," she wrote.

For the cherry on top, the content queen reminded everyone that age is but a number, and that she'll be rocking Target bikinis as long as she wants. "Psss I'm going to be 40 this year and as Debbie says in This Is 40 … I'm not ready to shop at old lady stores 😂😂😂 !!!"

Spears' exact suits aren't currently available on site, but we found similar styles that we're pretty sure the "Gimme More" singer would be just as quick to approve. Shop the "bomb" and affordable swimsuits from Target below.

Textured Triangle Bikini Top
$17.99
SHOP IT
Target
Plaid Bikini Bottoms
$14.99
SHOP IT
Target
Shirred Underwire Bikini Top
$19.99
SHOP IT
Target
Shirred Side-Tie High Leg Scoop Bikini Bottom
$14.99
SHOP IT
Target
Ribbed Colorblock Trilette Bikini Top
$14.99
SHOP IT
Target
Ribbed Colorblock Cheeky Bikini Bottom
$14.99
SHOP IT
Target
Textured Shoulder Tie Triangle Bikini Top
$17.99
SHOP IT
Target
Textured Hipster Bikini Bottom
$14.99
SHOP IT
Target
Ruffle Bralette Bikini Top
$22.99
SHOP IT
Target
Medium Coverage Tab Hipster Bikini Bottom
$17.99
SHOP IT
Target
Textured Triangle Bikini Top
$17.99
SHOP IT
Target
Textured High Leg V-String Bikini Bottom
$14.99
SHOP IT
Target

Shop more Target swimwear here.

