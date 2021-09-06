20 Sweatpants That Are Cool, Comfortable, and Anything But Frumpy
Remember when sweatpants mainly came in one baggy style and were reserved for movie nights indoors and eating all of your favorite snacks? Maybe it was the start of working from home orders due to the pandemic or simply consumers' desire for cute and comfortable clothing, but loungewear, specifically sweatpants, have completely upgraded from that shapeless pair you remember.
Now, a pair of sweatpants can seamlessly take you from a workout to a coffee date with friends without sacrificing style. They're available in many styles, shapes, lengths, and colors, making them super versatile. And the best part? They're still so comfy. From joggers to wide-leg sweats, shop 20 sweatpants styles that are proof you can look cool and feel comfortable at the same time.
1. Best classic grey sweatpants:
Now, don't get us wrong, a classic pair of grey sweatpants can be a great addition to your capsule wardrobe. Instead of choosing a pair that makes you feel frumpy, though, try a jogger-style that gets slim by the ankles. These have an adjustable drawstring to accentuate your waist while making you feel secure for any activity. It also comes in multiple neutral colors.
2. Best workout sweatpants:
One of the worst feelings while doing a sweaty workout is having your sweats stick to your legs, making you feel restricted and uncomfortable. Grab a pair of sweatpants that are designed to wick sweat away from your body, like these. Not to mention the tapered fit allows you to do a range of activities without getting tangled in your pants, whether it's playing soccer, running, a HIIT workout, or lifting weights.
3. Best fleece sweatpants:
Looking for a pair of fleece sweatpants that will keep you warm and looking cool? This Nike pair has got you covered. Available in sizes up to 3X, it has a relaxed flare cut and a modern pintuck detail with an adjustable drawstring. It also comes in fun, bright colors along with everyday neutrals.
4. Best yoga sweatpants:
During your next yoga session, snag a pair of these soft and stretchy sweatpants that will allow you to get your vinyasa on with ease. We also love the moto-inspired details, which can effortlessly go from class to a coffee date.
5. Best sweatpants for lounging:
Kick it in these cozy pants on the days you're relaxing at home. They're loose, lightweight, breathable, and available in eight different colors.
6. Best cashmere sweatpants:
Treat yourself to a pair of cashmere sweatpants and thank us later. These are soft like butter and warm, which is perfect for the cooler months. One reviewer wrote, "I may have to live in them. They are soft, nicely thick like cashmere that's far more expensive. Wouldn't hesitate to recommend them."
7. Best high-waisted sweatpants:
Available in four colorways and sizes up to 4X, these joggers are so cozy you'll never want to take them off. They sit right above the belly button, giving them an extra high-waisted fit and a classic vintage vibe.
8. Best knit sweatpants:
These plush pair of sweatpants are so comfortable and snuggly, they'll become your new go-to. Shop it in sizes up to 5X and in five wearable colors, including pink, white, camel, black and more.
9. Best plus-size sweatpants:
You can find these comfy sweats in sizes up to 4XL (38-40). They're a comfortable wide-leg fit with a flexible elastic waistband and are seriously soft. Pair it with the matching sweatshirt for a chic and cozy set.
10. Best wide-leg sweatpants:
Wide-leg sweatpants are the perfect example of cozy pants you can dress up or down. If you're going out with friends, you can pair the pants with a cute blouse, making them look like a pair of trousers. However, you can also slip on a regular T-shirt and sneakers for a casual look while running errands.
11. Best baggy sweatpants:
The Gen Z generation has said goodbye to skinny pants and welcomed baggy bottoms with open arms. If you want to get in on the trend when shopping for loungewear, opt for these super loose sweatpants that are light enough to wear all year round and come in fun, bright color options.
12. Best capri sweatpants:
With over 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, we think it's safe to say you get bang for your buck with these capri sweatpants. Some say it's "super cute and super versatile!" while others have admitted to buying a second pair. And for less than $25 and with 27 colors available, we don't blame them.
13. Best jogger sweatpants:
As the name suggests, these are your classic pair of jogger sweatpants that will never let you down. Perfect for lounging, exercise, or going out, you'll get multiple uses out of this staple wardrobe piece. It comes in sizes up to 6XL and has five beautiful colors, including a muted lavender, grey, brown, and deep forest green.
14. Best cotton sweatpants:
Made of 100% organic cotton, these relaxed wide-leg sweatpants feature an elastic, high-rise waistband, and multiple pockets. Pair it with a bright sweater and sneakers for a cool and effortless look.
15. Best sweatpants for winter:
Consider these sweatpants the fluffy oversized blanket you can take with you everywhere. They're ultra-soft, fleece-lined, and have a voluminous, wide fit. It feels like you're snuggling with something cozy every time you put them on.
16. Best supportive sweatpants:
For those looking for a little more support and comfort, try these ribbed sweatpants with a wide waistband that covers the lower part of the belly. It's great for a range of activities, including yoga or high-intensity training, and it comes in sizes up to 3X.
17. Best pull-on sweatpants:
Simply slip on these sweats and go. While the band doesn't have an adjustable drawstring, it's elastic, so it'll hug your waist comfortably while you're walking the dog or running some errands. We also love the vibrant colors, including coral, bright green, and sapphire blue.
18. Best hiking sweatpants:
If you've ever been on outdoor hiking, then you know you need durable clothing that can withstand whatever mother nature throws at you—be it rain, rough terrain, or extreme temperatures. These hiking sweats will keep up without slowing you down. They're lightweight, quick-drying, comfortable, offer sun protection, and have nine functional pockets.
19. Best velour sweatpants:
Believe it or not, velour tracksuits are back and trending—thank you, Paris Hilton! Whether you're pairing your sweatpants with a matching velour jacket or simply love the soft feel of the fabric, you can buy an affordable option on Amazon instead of searching for a vintage Juicy couture suit. This one comes in 24 colors.
20. Best sustainable sweatpants:
These sweatpants are made from hemp, recycled polyester, and sustainable fibers, so they're great for eco-conscious buyers looking for something comfortable to wear. It also features sun protection with UPF 50+ and odor-reducing properties to keep up with an active lifestyle.