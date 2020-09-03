The 5 Best Labor Day Sales Happening This Weekend and Exactly What to Buy
We might not be able to go on the Labor Day trips we had planned this year, but nothing is stopping us from shopping up a storm this holiday weekend. Although it's not as highly anticipated as other shopping holidays, Labor Day sales often surprise us with particularly juicy discounts. This year, we have our eyes on five retailers that are offering killer deals: Old Navy, Urban Outfitters, Madewell, BaubleBar, and Nordstrom.
Most Labor Day 2020 sales run from Friday, September 4th through Monday, September 7th (with the exception of the Madewell Labor Day Sale, which runs until September 9th). So, you have four (or more) days to stock up on all the goodies you've been pining over at your favorite retailers. However, this isn't our first rodeo, so take our advice: Don't wait around until the last day to scoop up your wishlist, or smarter shoppers will beat you to the punch— and you'll wind up empty-handed.
Here's what's on the docket for Labor Day 2020 sales: Old Navy is offering up to 60% off everything sitewide, with prices starting at just $6. Urban Outfitters is having a sale on clearance items (we'll never turn down a double discount), offering an additional 30% off items that are already marked down. Our favorite brand for high-quality basics, Madewell, is dishing out up to 50% off, including on some new fall finds. If you're looking to refresh your jewelry box, BaubleBar is having an end-of-summer sale with pieces starting at just $5. And although the massive Nordstrom Anniversary Sale just ended, the department store is offering up to 60% off select items this weekend, too. #Blessed.
With so many opportunities to score big at various retailers this weekend, we narrowed down your options and rounded up the best finds for your shopping pleasure. Below, shop the best deals at this weekend's Labor Day 2020 sales.
Best deals at the Madewell Labor Day 2020 Sale:
- Pointelle Ribbed Cardigan Sweater, $38.70 with code HIFALL (orig. $75), madewell.com
- The Perfect Vintage Jean in Rosabelle Wash, $81 with code HIFALL (orig. $135), madewell.com
- Crewneck Button-Back Easy Dress, $70.80 with code HIFALL (orig. $118), madewell.com
- Polo Sweater, $63.60 with code HIFALL (orig. $79.50), madewell.com
- Claremont Drawstring Jacket, $82.80 with code HIFALL (orig. $138), madewell.com
Best deals at the BaubleBar Labor Day 2020 Sale:
- Ciara Ear Cuff, $5 (orig. $24), baublebar.com
- Borealis Hoop Earrings, $18 (orig. $44), baublebar.com
- Mini Laniyah Drop Earrings, $8 (orig. $32), baublebar.com
- Annie Pearl Beaded Headband, $15 (orig. $48), baublebar.com
- Curb Chain Hoop Earrings, $16 (orig. $32), baublebar.com
- Resin Initial Hair Clip, $5 (orig. $28), baublebar.com
Best deals at the Old Navy Labor Day 2020 Sale:
- Lightweight Specially Dyed Jersey Pullover Hoodie, $25 (orig. $29.99), oldnavy.com
- Loose Mock-Neck Side-Zip Sweatshirt, $30 (orig. $34.99), oldnavy.com
- Mid-Rise Power Slim Straight Jeans, $25 (orig. $34.99), oldnavy.com
- High-Waisted Power Slim Straight Jeans, $30 (orig. $44.99), oldnavy.com
- Faded Twill Shirt Dress, $24.97 (orig. $39.99), oldnavy.com
- Breathe ON V-Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $32 (orig. $44.99), oldnavy.com
Best deals at the Urban Outfitters Labor Day 2020 Sale:
- BDG Corduroy Patch Pocket Cropped Jacket, $34.99 (orig. $109), urbanoutfitters.com
- UO Carly Cardigan, $20.99 (orig. $49), urbanoutfitters.com
- UO Mallory Printed Cowl Neck Slip Dress, $20.99 (orig. $49), urbanoutfitters.com
- Vagabond Shomakers Simone Tall Boot, $69.99 (orig. $240), urbanoutfitters.com
- BDG Jackson Denim Cropped Trucker Jacket, $27.99 (orig. $89), urbanoutfitters.com
Best deals at the Nordstrom Labor Day 2020 Sale:
- Marc Fisher LTD Yale Chelsea Boot, $69.98 (orig. $198.95), nordstrom.com
- Treasure & Bond Linen Blend Jacket, $43.60 (orig. $109), nordstrom.com
- Madewell The Ian Skimmer Flat, $49.98–$55.20 (orig. $128–$138), nordstrom.com
- Fjällräven Kånken Water Resistant Backpack, $64 (orig. $80), nordstrom.com
- Paige Cindy Slit Hem Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, $87.60 (orig. $219), nordstrom.com