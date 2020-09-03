The 5 Best Labor Day Sales Happening This Weekend and Exactly What to Buy

Here's what's on the docket for Labor Day 2020 sales: Old Navy is offering up to 60% off everything sitewide, with prices starting at just $6. Urban Outfitters is having a sale on clearance items (we'll never turn down a double discount), offering an additional 30% off items that are already marked down. Our favorite brand for high-quality basics, Madewell, is dishing out up to 50% off, including on some new fall finds. If you're looking to refresh your jewelry box, BaubleBar is having an end-of-summer sale with pieces starting at just $5. And although the massive Nordstrom Anniversary Sale just ended, the department store is offering up to 60% off select items this weekend, too. #Blessed.