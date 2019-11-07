Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The holiday season is just around the corner, and if you’re anything like us, looming lists of parties to attend and gifts to buy are starting to stress you out. Plus, with Thanksgiving landing a week later this year, you have less time than ever to really buckle down and find the perfect gifts for your loved ones. Save yourself some stress and get ahead of the game by starting to cross people off of your lists now.

Everyone loves gift cards, candles, and cozy socks, but these popular presents can feel impersonal. Luckily, BaubleBar can help you make every gift you give super personal this year. You know when you give someone a present and say, “This had your name all over it”? Well, now you can say that and mean it literally.

BaubleBar recently launched a collection of new personalizable items including bags, phone cases, hair accessories, and, of course, jewelry.

All of these items are customizable, so when your loved one unwraps their gift, they’ll know you really put some thought into it this year. Embroider your friend’s name in a retro font on a tote bag, give your sister a necklace with your hometown written in script, or gift your cousin with a funky hair clip that reads, “slay” (or whatever phrase they love the most).

design.jpg Credit: Courtesy of BaubleBar

Choose from the above fonts and colors to create a personalized bag that feels 100% unique to your friends and family members. Embroider their name, initials, favorite phrase, or an inside joke to make the ultimate personalized gift. Shop some of our favorite personalizable gifts from BaubleBar below.

BaubleBar Custom Denim Retro Tote

The soft blue color and wispy cloud-like print of this tote bag makes us feel relaxed, no matter how big of a mess we’re carrying around inside of it.

BaubleBar Custom Black Script Weekender

This customizable bag is the perfect size for quick weekend trips, making it a super-useful gift. Choose between black, blue, and tie-dye.

BaubleBar Custom Pendant Classic Chain

Help your friend or family member channel their inner Carrie Bradshaw with their own nameplate necklace. Choose between gothic and script fonts, depending on their personality.

BaubleBar Modern Acrylic Initial Bracelet

If the person you’re shopping for has a less-is-more style, opt for this simple initial bracelet.

BaubleBar X OMC iPhone Case

It’s no secret that snakeskin print is here to stay. This edgy phone case is a sure winner, but you can choose from a wide variety of colors and prints for the one that suits that special someone.

BaubleBar Slim Custom Hair Clips