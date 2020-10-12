I Work in Fashion, and These Are the 8 Deals I'm Shopping on Amazon Prime Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Amazon Prime Day is every fashionista's dream. The massive two-day sale includes everything from everyday handbags to comfy sandals to summer-perfect crop tops, all at majorly discounted prices. It's a dream come true for people looking to upgrade their wardrobe while being smart about savings, which is why I've been waiting for Amazon Prime Day all year.

The only caveat is that there are thousands of products on sale, which can make it hard to find the must-have pieces you'll be grateful to have bought. That's why I've made your online shopping experience easier by listing 8 of the best fashion deals you can get at the Amazon Prime Day sale. From a trendy cutout dress to a breezy chiffon blouse that'll be an instant wardrobe staple, here are my picks.

1. Radley London Dukes Place Medium Zip Top Crossbody Bag

radley london bag Radley London Dukes Place Medium Zip Top Crossbody $188.00 SHOP IT Amazon

A classic black handbag is a wardrobe must and this Radley London pick will last a lifetime. Its simple design can transition from outfit to outfit and the soft yet sturdy leather will hold up for years to come. Plus, the bag features multiple compartments, including three zipper pockets, so you can carry all your necesseties while maintaining the look of traveling light.

2. NUFIWI Knitted Cut Out Maxi Dress

knit cut out dress NUFIWI Knitted Cut Out Maxi Dress $14.99 SHOP IT Amazon

After a year of staying indoors, it's time to go all out with sexy statement pieces. This trendy cutout dress is made for showing off some skin and snapping the perfect Instagram picture. Plus, in a cozy knit material, it's a comfortable transition from the sweats we've been rocking for the past several hundred days.

3. Miuco Women's Bamboo Handbag

bamboo handbag Miuco Women's Bamboo Handbag $45.99 SHOP IT Amazon

Summer is here and this bag wants the world to know it. I'll be pairing it with flowy sundresses (hello, puff sleeves and gingham prints) and taking it everywhere-from outdoor weddings to farmers' markets to brunch with friends.

4. Ecrocoo Women's V Neck Chiffon Blouse

chiffon blouse Ecrocoo Women's V Neck Chiffon Blouse $27.99 ( $27.99 ) SHOP IT Amazon

Say hello to the perfect summer blouse. In a super lightweight chiffon material, this top will keep you cool and covered at the same time. But the versatility of this blouse is what really sold me; it's lightweight and casual enough to wear to the beach yet still nice enough to wear to the office on a hot day.

5. ZSXNK7 Natural Shell Necklace Choker

shell necklace SXNK7 Natural Shell Necklace Choker $6.99 SHOP IT Amazon

Beach season is back and so are early 2000s jewelry trends. This shell necklace makes me feel nostalgic for childhood summer days and feel the urge to hit the waves at the same time. Plus, at such a steal of a price, this purchase is an instant mood booster.

6. Vcansion Women's Casual Cotton Elastic Waist Drawstring Beach Shorts

khaki shorts Vcansion Women's Casual Cotton Elastic Waist Drawstring Summer Beach Shorts $22.98 SHOP IT Amazon

With thigh-chafing to worry about, shorts season isn't always met with open arms. These summer-perfect shorts are available in two different lengths to ensure inner thigh coverage to match your needs. Plus, they're the comfier alternative to denim in breathable cotton material and seven different color options.

7. Melissa Women's x Salinas Cosmic II Slides

green slides Melissa Women's x Salinas Cosmic II Slides $40.2 ( $75.00 save 46% ) SHOP IT Amazon

Slides are back in style and this woven-strap pair from the environmentally friendly shoe brand Melissa are super cute. Plus, they feature a supportive contoured footbed and they're bubblegum scented-what more could you want? They're currently sold out on Nordstrom, so grab them at Amazon before they're all gone.

8. PRETTODAY Women's One Shoulder Crop Tops

crop top PRETTODAY Women's One Shoulder Crop Tops $11.99 ( $18.00 save 33% ) SHOP IT Amazon