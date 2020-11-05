LIVE

Amazon Just Secretly Released Thousands of Early Black Friday Fashion Deals

Beat the rush with discounts on top-rated clothing, intimates, and more.
Tess Garcia
Updated Nov 05, 2020 @ 2:32 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com.

Black Friday 2020 is still weeks away, but naturally, Amazon is already getting into the spirit. The e-commerce giant has spent the past few days slashing prices on its best-selling clothes, shoes, and everything in between, all without the urgency and fanfare that surround the year’s biggest day of shopping

That means you don’t have to wait until November 27 to score major markdowns on reviewer-loved picks like Superga platform sneakersCalvin Klein panties, and even the Oprah-approved “Amazon coat,” which is already on sale for up to $97 off its original price. If you’re on the prowl for the perfect gift, consider the newly-discounted “Path of Symbols” bracelet set from Alex and Ani, which includes one charm-adorned bracelet for you and a duplicate for someone special.

To streamline your shopping experience, we rounded up 35 of the best early Black Friday fashion deals on Amazon in categories including clothing, intimates, and accessories. Keep scrolling to shop our picks, and be sure to check out the thousands of other fashion deals available on Amazon.

Best Clothing Deals

Best Denim Deals

Best Outerwear Deals

Best Intimates Deals

Best Shoe Deals

Best Bag and Accessories Deals

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://hellogiggles.com