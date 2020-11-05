Amazon Just Secretly Released Thousands of Early Black Friday Fashion Deals
This story originally appeared on InStyle.com.
Black Friday 2020 is still weeks away, but naturally, Amazon is already getting into the spirit. The e-commerce giant has spent the past few days slashing prices on its best-selling clothes, shoes, and everything in between, all without the urgency and fanfare that surround the year’s biggest day of shopping.
That means you don’t have to wait until November 27 to score major markdowns on reviewer-loved picks like Superga platform sneakers, Calvin Klein panties, and even the Oprah-approved “Amazon coat,” which is already on sale for up to $97 off its original price. If you’re on the prowl for the perfect gift, consider the newly-discounted “Path of Symbols” bracelet set from Alex and Ani, which includes one charm-adorned bracelet for you and a duplicate for someone special.
To streamline your shopping experience, we rounded up 35 of the best early Black Friday fashion deals on Amazon in categories including clothing, intimates, and accessories. Keep scrolling to shop our picks, and be sure to check out the thousands of other fashion deals available on Amazon.
Best Clothing Deals
- Qixing Women’s Short or Long Sleeve Lace Trim Tunic Blouse, $12–$23 (orig. $36)
- Ouges Women’s Open Front Cardigan with Pockets, $15–$20 (orig. $19–$25)
- Olacia Tummy Control High Waisted Leggings with Pockets, $9–$15 (orig. $15–$17)
- Naggoo Women’s 3/4 Sleeve High-Low Loose Fit Tunic Top, $15–$19 (orig. $22)
- Unbranded Women’s Sleeveless Loose Dress with Pockets, $8–$23 (orig. $27)
Best Denim Deals
- Levi’s Women’s High Waisted Paperbag Jeans, $33–$60 (orig. $70)
- Jag Jeans Women’s Joan Straight Button Fly Crop Pant, $12–$70 (orig. $84)
- Levi’s Women’s Plus-Size 501 Crop Jeans, $24 (orig. $70)
- Lee Women’s Petite Sculpting Pull on Capri Jean in Camden, $11–$27 (orig. $33)
- American Apparel Women’s Denim Button Front A-Line Mini Skirt, $28–$54 (orig. $58)
Best Outerwear Deals
- Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket, $150–$160 (orig. $247)
- Zeagoo Women Zip Up Bomber Jacket, $25–$30 (orig. $35–$49)
- Columbia Women’s Benton Springs Fleece Jacket, $22–$51 (orig. $60)
- Anne Klein Women’s Classic Double Breasted Coat, $54–$88 (orig. $110)
- Levi’s Women’s Faux Leather Shearling Bomber Jacket, $60–$70 (orig. $100)
Best Intimates Deals
- Calvin Klein Women’s Statement 1981 Thong Panty, $10–$18 (orig. $20)
- Bali Women’s Comfort Revolution Wire Free Bra, $19–$31 (orig. $44)
- Iris & Lilly Women’s Mesh Brazilian Knickers, Pack of 2, $9–$10 (orig. $17)
- Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette in Grey Heather, $17–$18 (orig. $28)
- Bluetime Women Soft Short Cotton Robe, $18–$23 (orig. $27)
Best Shoe Deals
- STQ Women’s Lace Up Ankle Booties, $30–$48 (orig. $61)
- Superga Women’s 2790 Platform Sneaker, $40 (orig. $79)
- Soludos Women’s Classic Black Stripe Espadrille Sandal, $20–$28 (orig. $65)
- New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam Cross Trainer in Black, $31–$85 (orig. $120)
- Globalwin Women’s Waterproof Winter Snow Boots, $43–$46 (orig. $54)
Best Bag and Accessories Deals
- Rebecca Minkoff Jean Convertible Crossbody Bag, $77–$106 (orig. $178)
- Ray-Ban Women’s Erika Round Sunglasses in Tortoise/Violet, $66 (orig. $132)
- Alex and Ani “Path of Symbols” Set of 2 Expandable Bracelets, $29 (orig. $48)
- Vera Bradley Women’s Denim Glenna Satchel Purse, $56 (orig. $110)
- Wssxc 5 Pairs Stud Earrings Set, $11 (orig. $17)