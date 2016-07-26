Entertainment

The reviews for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” are in and can we just read the book already?

By Winona ediger
July 26, 2016
Our excitement level for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was already hovering around one million percent. A continuation of JK Rowling’s legendary story? Featuring Harry and Ginny’s sons? Who are friends with Ron and Hermione’s daughter and Draco’s son? YES PLEASE.

The new story was written in the form of a play which opened yesterday in London and will be released in book form this Saturday at midnight.

After reading the first review of the play in The New York Times, let’s just say our excitement level just skyrocketed to ONE BILLION.

via giphy

The reviewer could barely contain his delight with the play, although he can’t give too many details because apparently audience members are given buttons that say “#KeepTheSecrets” when they leave the theater (better that than, say, “Potter Stinks.”)

Which is the coolest thing ever and we are basically crying with glee at the thought of being able to see this on stage and then vowing to never tell anyone what we just saw, even under threat of the Cruciatus Curse.

Like, hopefully it doesn’t come to that, but even if it did, HELLO, ever heard of an unbreakable vow?

Unfortunately the play is already sold out until next May, but that just makes our countdown to the book’s release feel that much more urgent.

Accio new Harry Potter book release!

via giphy

Dang, didn’t work. 

via giphy

How many hours until Saturday at midnight, again?

