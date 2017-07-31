Woody Harrelson called the Young Han Solo movie one of the funniest "Star Wars" films yet, which sounds about right

As rumors about the Young Han Solo movie’s on-set drama begin to die down, Woody Harrelson has called the film one of the funnier Star Wars movies, and we can easily see that being true.

In case you weren’t aware, there was a bit of drama surrounding the Young Han Solo movie after it emerged that the film’s directors, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, had been let go from the project. This left things a little up in the air, and if you’re as dedicated to Star Wars as we are, you’ll know that we were seriously worried about what would happen. We breathed sighs of relief when the studio announced that Ron Howard would take the helm.

Since then, Howard has been trolling us with “behind the scenes” shots from filming, but we actually don’t know too much about what we can expect from the anthology movie.

However, Harrelson is now teasing the untitled Young Han Solo movie, and it sounds like it’ll be a hoot.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight during the press junket for his upcoming film, The Glass Castle, Harrelson gave hints for what fans can expect.

First, the veteran actor praised Alden Ehrenreich, who has taken on the role of the young Han Solo in the film. There have previously been some rumors about Ehrenreich’s acting ability, and reports that Disney had hired him an acting coach.

"He's a great actor and a great guy, [with a] great sense of humor," Harrelson shared. "I think a lot of humor comes through what he's doing. I think it could be one of the funnier Star Wars movies."

The actor also calmed any nerves about Ron Howard’s takeover, stating that “the force is still very much with us.”

“It’s great that Ron came along when he did,” Harrelson added.

Given how dark Rogue One was and how sad The Force Awakens ended up being, we’re glad that the Young Han Solo movie seems to be taking a lighter path. When you think about it, the adventures of a space smuggler and his Wookiee friend do sound kind of hilarious, and Han Solo is known for getting himself into precarious and silly situations.