Netflix Revealed 'You' Season 3's Release Date—and a Major Plot Point

Netflix's creepy thriller You is returning to the streamer for its third season this fall. Season 3 will drop on October 15th and star Penn Badgley yet again as Joe Goldberg in the show based on the novels by Caroline Kepnes. Netflix announced the new season with a creepy trailer for the show that also answered a major question about the end of Season 2: Joe's a dad.

At the end of Season 2, viewers were left with a bit of a cliffhanger. Joe finds out his equally unhinged partner Love (Victoria Pedretti) is expecting a baby—and that she's also killed people, much like he has. Despite the hesitance he initially feels toward her, they seem to come to a conclusion that they'll move forward together in the Northern California town Madre Linda (which also brought the cliffhanger of wondering who lives next door).

So even though we *knew* Love was pregnant and she and Joe were married, somehow we didn't actually think we'd find Joe as a dad in Season 3, but here we are. In the trailer, Joe is narrating while icing a cake that says "Welcome Baby." He's trying to decide on a name for the little one when he reveals that they've settled on Henry. What he doesn't reveal any info about, though, is Love herself.

Hmmmmm...interesting.

We don't have a whole lot more to go on for Season 3 as of yet. Netflix is notoriously mum on its shows and movies until they land on your TV. There will be a few new faces, though, for this season, including Michaela McManus and Saffron Burrows, who both appeared in Season 2. According to People, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, and Scott Speedman will also be a part of Season 3.