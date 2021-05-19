The 'Friends' Cast All Revealed What Their Characters Would Be Up to in 2021

With the Friends reunion finally just weeks away, the cast is opening up about what 2021 might look like for Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey, and Ross. And unsurprisingly, their predictions seem to be spot on—after all, they did spend 10 seasons playing these characters.

Talking to People, the cast revealed where they think their characters would be today.

Where we left them, Monica and Chandler had just become parents to twins they'd adopted at birth and were moving out of the city, while Ross and Rachel finally got together when she epically got off the plane. Mike and Phoebe were living happily ever after, and Joey...well, let's just pretend his spinoff never happened. But what about now?

According to what Jennifer Aniston told the mag, Rachel would have her own clothing line that she'd already franchised, while Matthew Perry described Chandler as "a wonderful dad and a wonderful comedy writer."

Lisa Kudrow believes that Phoebe "is living in Connecticut with Mike and their kids, and she's in charge of the arts program for the school" while advocating for her children, who are free spirits like Phoebe. Seems accurate!

Courteney Cox's prediction for Monica might be the most spot-on, though. "I always just feel like Monica would be doing something competitively with other mothers and trying to outdo them," Cox said. "Whether it's the bake sale at school or something. I mean, she'd be so annoying. She'd be at the head of the PTA or something."

And as for Joey and Ross? Matt LeBlanc thinks that Joey opened his own dinosaur-themed sandwich shop...that David Schwimmer said Ross already regrets investing in.

The first teaser for the Friends reunion dropped last week.

Unfortunately, it didn't give too much away about the unscripted HBO Max special, but with it set to premiere on May 27, we don't have much time to wonder.