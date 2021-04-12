Timothée Chalamet Made a Cameo on ‘SNL’ in a Hilariously Chaotic Video About Flutes

Saturday Night Live on April 10th was full of surprise cameos and they all brought instruments. Within the first five minutes into the Promising Young Woman star Carey Mulligan's SNL debut, we saw our first musical surprise, which was Mulligan's husband, Marcus Mumford, lead singer of the band Mumford & Sons. The singer appeared in the crowd and began playing the guitar to show off his impressive skills hoping to perform as the musical guest.

The real musical guest however was rapper Kid Cudi. On top of performing his songs Tequila Shots and Sad People, he also appeared in the video "Weird Little Flute."

The video also featured SNL members Pete Davidson and Chris Redd, and Cudi wasn't the only guest cameo in the skit. Halfway through the music video that paid tribute to their favorite instrument—the flute—was actor Timothée Chalamet.

"Everybody loves a…" Redd rapped

"Timothée Chalamet loves a..." Davidson rapped, then cut to Chalamet with a flute.

It was all fun and games until the song is stopped by Mulligan's character, a music store owner who brings them back down to earth. "Guys, you have been sitting here for like four hours," Mulligan said. "You have to buy something or leave."

"In that case, we'll buy all of your flutes," Davidson responded.