Watch the Tensions Rise in the Season 2 Trailer for 'The Morning Show'

On September 17th, we'll return to the thick of it with Season 2 of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, and if the trailer is anything to go by, the season will be even more intense than the first. Starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the award-winning show delves more into the relationship between these two news hosts and sort-of friends and brings in a collection of new characters.

New for Season 2, we'll find Julianna Margulies, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, and Will Arnett—alongside Season 1 mainstays: Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Steve Carell, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, and more.

What's perhaps most interesting about the new season of the show is that it will tackle a very real-life issue: the coronavirus pandemic. According to the trailer, this season will take place in early 2020 and actually tackle current events, something many other TV shows and movies have avoided doing.

The cast took to Instagram to share the trailer when it dropped on August 23rd, including Aniston and Witherspoon. Aniston wrote in a caption, "so proud of this whole team and counting down the days until you can see the new season for yourself." Witherspoon commented, "Let's GOOOOO!" and then shared her own video, writing, "The news you love... with a little more drama."

More. Drama!