Lady Gaga and Glenn Close Make Powerful Appearances in the Trailer for Prince Harry’s Docuseries
The new show about mental health premieres May 21st on Apple TV+.
On May 21st, The Me You Can't See, a docuseries hosted by co-producers Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, will premiere on Apple TV+. The show takes us through the journeys of several individuals identifying, discussing, and seeking help for their mental health struggles, from everyday people to huge A-list celebrities Lady Gaga and Glenn Close.
Chef Rashad Armstead will also appear in the series, as well as the San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan, the Phoenix Suns' Langston Galloway, 2021 Olympic Boxer Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs, and mental health advocate and public speaker Zak Williams.
According to Deadline, Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex, who will also chronicle their own mental health journeys in the series, have partnered with 14 accredited mental health organizations and professionals around the world to introduce audiences to several methods and avenues for dealing with their own personal issues.
"All over the world, people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain," Winfrey says in the Me You Can't See trailer. She and Harry then dictate which words are historically linked to mental health disorders: "crazy," "lost it," "can't keep it together."
Harry continues, "To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today's world, more than ever, it's a sign of strength."
The Me You Can't See premieres on Apple TV+ this Friday, May 21st. It may make you tear up, but it will more so inspire you to treat others with dignity and respect as they go through an unseen struggle, as well as inspire you to take care of yourself and believe what you're feeling.