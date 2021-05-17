Lady Gaga and Glenn Close Make Powerful Appearances in the Trailer for Prince Harry’s Docuseries

On May 21st, The Me You Can't See, a docuseries hosted by co-producers Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, will premiere on Apple TV+. The show takes us through the journeys of several individuals identifying, discussing, and seeking help for their mental health struggles, from everyday people to huge A-list celebrities Lady Gaga and Glenn Close.

Chef Rashad Armstead will also appear in the series, as well as the San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan, the Phoenix Suns' Langston Galloway, 2021 Olympic Boxer Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs, and mental health advocate and public speaker Zak Williams.

According to Deadline, Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex, who will also chronicle their own mental health journeys in the series, have partnered with 14 accredited mental health organizations and professionals around the world to introduce audiences to several methods and avenues for dealing with their own personal issues.

"All over the world, people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain," Winfrey says in the Me You Can't See trailer. She and Harry then dictate which words are historically linked to mental health disorders: "crazy," "lost it," "can't keep it together."

Harry continues, "To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today's world, more than ever, it's a sign of strength."