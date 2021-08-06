We're Going Back to the Upside Down With the Thrilling New 'Stranger Things' Teaser Trailer

Mark your calendars! Stranger Things is set to return in … 2022. Sure, you still have a bit of waiting to do, but, luckily, Netflix is offering up a new Stranger Things Season 4 teaser that is sending us back to the Upside Down.

Honestly, you might feel a little upside down after checking out this mini-trailer that is chock-full of clues that will have fans working overtime to figure out what's in store for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the rest of the Mystery Gang.

The 30-second clip is a real feast for the eyes, ping-ponging between throwback moments and brand new shots of Eleven, who now has bangs FYI. There's Hopper with a flamethrower, lots of very confused looks, a game of Dungeons and Dragons, and a warning that "it is almost here." Though, don't think you're going to get any additional clarity about what's to come in the new season of Stranger Things.

Here's what we do know about this new season. David Harbour already revealed that his character Hopper is alive and (kind of) well in Russia. We also know Stranger Things Season 4 is adding new cast members, lots of them, including Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E) playing "a cool, fast-talking band nerd" named Vickie. Though the most exciting addition might be Robert Englund, Freddy Krueger himself.