This better be a flashback, but our gut says it isn't.

The Second Teaser for Season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’ Has Us More Confused Than Ever

What in the Papa is going on? Netflix's Stranger Things released the second teaser trailer for the upcoming fourth season of the series, and needless to say, we're even more confused than we were after seeing the first one.

Back in February 2020, Stranger Things showed us a clip of David Harbour's Jim Hopper working tirelessly in what appears to be a Russian labor camp. This was great news (for us, not for Hopper) because, at the end of Season 3, it looked like Hopper had met a heroic, albeit gruesome, end.

However, this new clip, released today, May 6th, is making us question the timeline of the upcoming season. It opens on some sort of sterile hospital setting, with buzz-cut kids in johnnies "playing" as they're being observed via video camera. A tall figure enters the common area, whom we're assuming is Dr. Brenner—the main antagonist of Season 1 and the man running the experiments on Eleven (played by Millie Bobby Brown) and her fellow supernatural kids.

The kids call this dark figure "Papa" and he asks, "Eleven, are you listening?" We then get a close-up shot of Eleven's fearful eyes.

We also got this horrifying clip yesterday, May 5th, which just adds more mess to our cleanup. There's no way we're not going to be stressed about someone getting to the Hawkins National Laboratory control room to execute an escape plan come Season 4.

So...what does all this tell us? Well, one of two things could be happening to warrant these creepy teasers. This could be a flashback to Eleven's days at Hawkins National Laboratory, from which she escaped in Season 1. Or...this teaser could be telling us that Eleven has been recaptured and is back where she started.

And sadly, our gut is telling us that it's the latter.

Whatever the case may be, her mother's words from Season 2, "Breathe. Sunflower. Rainbow. Three to the right, four to the left. 450," are definitely going to come into play in Season 4.

And as some eagle-eyed viewers noticed, we're most likely getting two more teaser trailers before the actual trailer is dropped, which will likely include a season premiere date.