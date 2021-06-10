'Stranger Things' Added a Bunch of New Characters for Season 4

The Stranger Things family just got a little bigger. The Netflix sci-fi show added four new recurring characters to the Season 4 lineup, and their character descriptions are giving us more of an inkling as to what exactly will go down in the upcoming season.

Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E) is hopping on as Vickie, "a cool, fast-talking band nerd," according to a Stranger Things Twitter thread, a potential love interest of one of the heroes.

Myles Truitt (Queen Sugar) signed on as Patrick, a Hawkins high school basketball star who reportedly has a great life "until shocking events send [it] spiraling out of control."

Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South) will play the guidance counselor Ms. Kelly, who is trying to help her students that are struggling the most.

And Grace Van Dien (The Village) will play Chrissy, the head cheerleader of Hawkins High and the most popular girl in school who is hiding a dark secret.

In September, Stranger Things announced it would also be adding Jamie Campbell Bower (Sweeney Todd, The Twilight Saga), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart), Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great) and Robert Englund (best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street).

Bower will play Peter, an orderly working at a psychiatric hospital. Franco plays Argyle, Johnathan's new best friend. Quinn plays Eddie, who runs the official Hawkins High D&D club, and Englund will play Victor Creel, a resident at the psychiatric hospital imprisoned for a murder he committed in the 1950s.

Other new recurring cast members include Tom Wlaschiha, who plays a Russian prisoner and friend to Hopper, Sherman Augustus, whose character believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins, Mason Dye, who plays another high-and-mighty high schooler, and Nikola Djuricko, who plays a Russian smuggler.

The new cast will, of course, act alongside series regulars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Priah Ferguson.