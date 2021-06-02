Sophie Turner Is Returning to TV Screens in HBO Max's 'The Staircase'

It's been a minute since Game of Thrones' very controversial series finale, but Sophie Turner is getting ready to make her TV return. Sophie will be starring in The Staircase on HBO Max, according to Variety, and from what we know about the show, it's definitely going to give her a chance to flex that acting muscle big time.

The Staircase is based on the Netflix documentary of the same name that detailed the true crime case involving the murder of Kathleen Peterson at the hands of her husband, Michael.

Turner is set to play one of Michael Peterson's daughters, Margaret Ratliff.

As Variety reported, Colin Firth has signed on to play Michael, with Toni Collette in the role of Kathleen. Rosemary DeWitt, Parker Posey, and Juliette Binoche will also star.

It seems like Turner is pretty pumped about her new gig. After the news was announced, she took to her Instagram Story to share a screenshot of Variety's story about the series, adding a GIF that said, "I'm back, baby!"

A lot has changed for the 25-year-old actress during her break from movie and TV roles. She settled into married life with husband Joe Jonas, and last year, they became first-time parents to their baby girl, Willa.