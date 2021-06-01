Every Picture of Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee Is More Convincing Than the Last

When the first photos of Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson dropped last month, it was honestly hard to believe that it wasn't *actually* the rock star and the model themselves. Alas, the stars of the upcoming Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy had just settled into their roles that well. Now with every new photo Stan shares as Lee, we're more and more convinced by this casting.

Stan took to Instagram yesterday to show off a shirtless photo on set—though his abs are covered by a cheeky apron—and are we really sure Lee isn't the one doing this movie? Maybe it's Lee pretending to be Stan pretending to be Lee? Maybe these two are actually related? Maybe it's just the magic of Hollywood. Whatever the case, the Avengers: End Game star is truly committing to this role.

Come on, look at this photo of Stan and James as Lee and Anderson. The resemblance is uncanny.

During filming, Stan has continued to share moments on set while dressed in the Mötley Crüe drummer's signature attire—complete with tattoos.

The Hulu miniseries will focus on Lee and Anderson's romance dating back to the '90s, according to Deadline. And while these two beautiful stars made headlines for their sex tape way back when, this series won't only focus on that (though it will be included, according to Deadline).