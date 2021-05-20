Sara Ramírez Will Join the ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot Cast as a Nonbinary Character

And just like that, a new series regular has joined the all-star lineup of the Sex and the City reboot. Sara Ramírez, best known for playing Dr. Callie Torres on Grey's Anatomy, has just signed onto And Just Like That..., the HBO Max Sex and the City spinoff series starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon. Ramírez, who identifies as nonbinary, will play a nonbinary, queer stand-up comedian, Che, who hosts the podcast on which Parker's Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured.

Ramírez announced their involvement with the show via Instagram, snapping a pic of the And Just Like That... script.

Before landing their role on Grey's Anatomy, Ramírez, a Juilliard grad, played the Lady of the Lake in the Broadway musical comedy Spamalot—a role that landed them a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. And after leaving Grey's in 2016, Ramírez landed the nonbinary role of Kat Sandoval in Madam Secretary. They have also been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights via their social media presence.

"Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular," Ramírez's character description reads, per People. Executive producer Michael Patrick King added, "Everyone at And Just Like That... is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex and the City family."

He continued, "Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama—and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show."

HBO Max announced a revival series of Sex and the City, which ran from 1998 through 2004, in January, later confirming that Parker, Nixon, and Davis all signed on to reprise their roles as Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York Goldenblatt. Sadly, Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, will not be returning to the show.