You Can All Stop Asking Sandra Oh If She’ll Return to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Now

It's been nearly seven years—seven seasons and 159 episodes for all the mega fans out there—since Sandra Oh portrayed Dr. Cristina Yang on ABC's hit medical drama series Grey's Anatomy, and for the umpteenth and final time, no, she will not be coming back. Season 17, which is currently airing, unfolds as Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) tests positive for COVID-19 and spends a decent amount of the episodes in critical care.

However, what has Grey's fans in a tizzy, is that past characters like McDreamy (Patrick Dempsey) and George (T.R. Knight) have visited Meredith in her dreams. And there's only one person missing from the puzzle: Dr. Yang.

While Oh admits the show has done a lot of good things for her, she won't be making an appearance now or anytime in the future.

"It's very rare, I would say, to be able to see in such a way the impact of a character. In some ways, you do your work as a bubble and you let it go. I left that show, my God, seven years ago almost. So in my mind, it's gone. But for a lot of people, it's still very much alive. And while I understand and I love it, I have moved on," she explained on The Los Angeles Times' Asian Enough podcast on May 11th.

And indeed she has. Oh gave 10 seasons to Grey's Anatomy and is now on the journey to star in projects that fulfill the opportunity to better represent characters and storylines of color.