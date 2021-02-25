'Rugrats' Is Getting the Revival Treatment, and We Already Feel Like Kids Again

If ever there were a time that we could all relate to a show about babies, it's now. For almost a year, we've been loafing around in our underwear, making messes, only leaving the house when someone else says we can, and doing arts and crafts to pass the time. So, naturally, we were stoked to learn that Rugrats, our favorite '90s cartoon centering a gang of toddlers, is coming back.

Nickelodeon announced on Wednesday that an all-new version of the animated series is set to premiere on the streaming service Paramount Plus this year. The show, which first debuted in 1991, previously ran for nine seasons over 13 years before being canceled in 2004. Lucky for us all, the revival will follow the same beloved characters as "they explore the world and beyond from their pint-sized and wildly imaginative point-of-view," Variety reports.

Though the characters may look a little different this time around, thanks to updated CG animation, they'll sound the same with the original cast of voice actors. E.G. Daily will voice protagonist Tommy Pickles, Nancy Cartwright will voice his red-headed best friend Chuckie Finster, Cheryl Chase will voice Tommy's sassy cousin Angelica Pickles, Cree Summer will voice wise friend-of-the-babies Susie Carmichael, and Kath Soucie will voice twins Phil and Lil DeVille.

Watch the first sneak peak of the 2021 Rugrats revival below.

"Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognized by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand-new audience," said Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation, Variety reports.

"Having the voice cast behind these special characters come together is one of the essential pieces to making the show recognizable," he continued. "We can't wait to watch this talented group bring them to life again."