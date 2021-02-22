Anyone Else Hot and Bothered by Regé-Jean Page's 'SNL' Monologue?

Regé-Jean Page, a.k.a the Duke of Hastings, a.k.a Simon, a.k.a the man everyone has been lusting over since Christmas Day when Bridgerton hit Netflix, played host at Saturday Night Live this past weekend, February 20th. And although he tries to play off his extreme attractiveness as just good writing on Shondaland's part, his monologue veers off and tells us something different.

"It's a bit of a racy show," Page said of Bridgerton after joking that many mother-daughter duos who watched decided to part ways after steamy fifth episode. "And because of that, people may associate me with being this smoldering, sensual, smoke show of a man. But I assure you, I'm just a regular guy..."

The camera then zoomed in and Page lowered his voice, "and here to show you a good time." Did it just get really hot in here, or...?

He then continued. "I am nothing like my character, the Duke. I'm actually quite shy and emotional. It's hard to talk about myself because, well, mostly I just want to listen," Page said over saxophone music. He then took a sip of brandy and said, "Sorry, I was just quite parched there." Um, same, weirdly.

"Just so you know, that's a character. None of that is real...I'm actually just kind of a nerd. I nerd out on music. I sing silly little songs." He then seamlessly transitioned into a heartfelt rendition of The Righteous Brothers' "Unchained Melody."