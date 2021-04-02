Regé-Jean Page Won't Be in Season 2 of 'Bridgerton,' and We're Devastated

We have terrible news, dear readers. It has come to our attention that our beloved Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, will not be making an appearance in Season 2 of Bridgerton. Lady Whistledown (and Netflix) shared the sad update on Instagram today that Regé-Jean Page, who portrayed the Duke, will not return to reprise his role.

Lady Whistledown writes, "While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear."

Cue the wailing, sobbing, crying, all-out devastation over this news. While we so dearly love and appreciate all the members of the Bridgerton cast—including Season 2's new additions—we feel bereft at losing Page and the Duke. We know we're not alone in this sentiment, too. Twitter is marinating in all the emotions right now.

And the man himself bid his own farewell to the show that boosted him into stardom, and we are absolutely not crying.

While many savvy viewers pointed out that his exit makes sense, because each book in Julia Quinn's Bridgerton series focuses on one couple—meaning Daphne Bridgerton's (Phoebe Dynevor) story with the Duke is essentially complete—we were just kinda sorta hoping that he would pop in and out of future seasons.

Alas, we'll hold onto our fond memories of the Duke, especially this moment with the spoon that will never not be perfect.