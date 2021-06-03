Phoebe Dynevor Just Hinted at How the Duke Will Be a Part of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

We're still trying to get over the fact that Regé-Jean Page isn't coming back for the second season of Bridgerton, but according to Daphne herself, the Duke of Hastings will still very much be a presence on the show, so at least there's that?

Phoebe Dynevor recently opened up about how Simon will still be a part of Bridgerton Season 2, and though it's not a guest appearance, it will make fans of the series happy.

While talking to The Wrap, Dynevor shared that Simon (and the family they created together) will still be referenced.

"I think he'll definitely be referred to a lot," she told the outlet. I think we'll see the baby. And we'll just focus more on [Daphne's] relationship with the Bridgerton Family."

She also shared how proud she is of her former co-star and the success they've both found thanks to the series.

"I think it was unexpected for both of us how big the show got and the ownership that people have over the characters, which is brilliant and amazing in so many ways," Dynevor said. "But we're also both working actors and we're just plodding along."

"I think it's just funny, but also lovely, that people feel so close to them both," she added. "It's such a compliment and it's lovely. And I can't wait to see what Regé does next in his career."

Now the series will focus on Anthony Bridgerton as he falls in love and finds romance like Daphne did. That means the show will be changing things up a bit when it returns to Netflix, but variety is the spice of life (and TV), is it not?

"There's not many TV series that do that, that focus on different characters every season. But I think every season is going to have its own magic, which is great," she said.