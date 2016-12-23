OMG 'Grey's Anatomy' fans are going to freak over this BIG hint about Meredith and Alex hooking up

If you watch Grey’s Anatomy (and if you don’t honestly, why?!) you probably have strong feelings one way or another about whether or not Meredith and Alex hook up. We’ve been though so much with these two, and they’ve been through so much together, so regardless of how you feel about a potential romance between the Grey’s characters, we have to admit it wouldn’t be too out of character. And now continual heart-builder-and-breaker and show creator Shonda Rhymes is dropping some ~scandalous~ metaphors about whether or not we can expect Meredith and Alex to get together. So if you don’t wanna know, scroll away now!