Just a Friendly Reminder That Olivia Rodrigo Was in an Episode of 'New Girl'

Before there was Nini on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, there was Terrinea on New Girl. In case you've forgotten or just plumb didn't know, Olivia Rodrigo appeared in an episode of the Zooey Deschanel-led show back in 2017 as a student. Thanks to Netflix UK & Ireland, you can now watch a condensed version of the episode with just her scenes.

The "Good 4 U" singer only appeared in this one episode in Season 6, but her character was *pretty* memorable. She and her two friends were huge fans of Nick's (Jake Johnson) book The Pepperwood Chronicles, so Nick turned to them for feedback and advice. Of course, with any New Girl episode, it went awry, Terrinea and her friends turned on P.J. (aka Principal Jess), and everything went south.

Check out Rodrigo's scenes in the episode here:

After her brief stint on New Girl, Rodrigo eventually went on to star in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+, and in case you've missed everything recently, she also dropped the biggest album of the year, Sour.

But we'll never forget her turn as one of Nick's biggest fans, and funny enough, Rodrigo's biggest idol, Taylor Swift, also had a guest spot in New Girl even before Rodrigo did. Swift popped up in Season 2 as Elaine, Cece's fiance's *actual* true love.