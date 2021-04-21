Nicola Coughlan Just Revealed Who Was the Inspiration for the Featheringtons in ‘Bridgerton’

When you think "Featherington," you likely think yellow, gaudy, over-the-top, a bit conniving, new money mayhem, among other choice adjectives. Who could possibly be the inspiration behind the antagonistic Bridgerton family of women who love to flaunt their wealth, are managed by a true-blue "momager," and have more inner dramas than dramas with other members of the ton? According to Penelope Featherington, aka Nicola Coughlan, she and her fellow Featherington females (played by Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, and Polly Walker) were directly inspired by—you guessed it—the Kardashians.

"As the world's number one @Bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings?" Coughlan tweeted yesterday.

Though it took her a bit longer than most to hop on the Bridgerton train, Kim Kardashian finally jumped on in March and immediately became a No. 1 fan, sharing her hilarious reaction with fans via Instagram in late March when she had reached that part in the season during which things get...steamy. So Coughlan felt it was only fair to tell the show's "number one stan" that she was actually a direct inspiration for the Featherington clan.

But which witch was which? Coughlan believes that Cain and Carter's characters Prudence and Phillipa correlate with Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, and Penelope's detective skills put her on the same level as Kim.

Oh, and don't you worry. Kim Kardashian got wind of this and had the perfect response. "WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!"

The fact that Kim is in a Bridgerton group chat is giving us life.

And not only are the Kardashian sisters inspiration for the Featheringtons, but they are also literally connected by a common thread. The designer who crafted Kim's corset for the Met Gala in 2019, Mr. Pearl, also made Coughlan's corset for Bridgerton.

"OMG I'm gonna faint!!!!!!" Kardashian reacted to this realization. "Does this make me an honorary Duchess in Bridgerton?!?!?!?"

The beauty about fantasy is that anything can happen. Perhaps Kim Featherington will make a cameo in one of the upcoming seasons that have already been greenlit by Netflix...