Nick Lachey is making a boy band sitcom and it's your '90s dreams come true

Our 90s boy band nostalgia dreams are coming to TV. It was great when the 98 Degrees and other boy bands reunited for tours, but we knew that wasn’t enough. Now we get to watch a show that brings us back to the days of *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, and New Kids on the Block, because Nick Lachey is making a boy band sitcom and seriously, we cannot wait. As if Lachey’s plans were’nt big enough, he signed up with Donnie Wahlberg to create Encore, a comedy for CBS about a boy band that reunites after 20 years. The two former boy band members are working with Entourage’s Doug Ellin to bring the show to CBS.

The two former pop stars met and became friendly after touring together in 2013. Inspiration for the show came from Lachey and Wahlberg’s similar experiences raising a family after spending time in a boy band. The show is in the early stages of development but we can’t wait to whip out our acid wash denim jackets and beanie babies to watch it.