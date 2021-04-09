Yep, the New 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Trailer Confirms We're *Still* Mad About That Finale

Sure, HBO. Push that knife in a little deeper. We had nearly numbed out the pain from the severe backstab that was the final season of Game of Thrones. But HBO had to go and remind us just how disappointing that last season truly was by releasing a recap trailer two years postmortem. If this isn't the definition of reopening old wounds, we don't know what is.

Now, why on the Old Gods' green Westerosi earth would HBO do such a thing? The network is re-airing all eight seasons of the adaptation of George R.R. Martin-penned A Song of Ice and Fire starting on April 10th to celebrate the series' 10-year anniversary.

The first season of Thrones kicked off on April 17th, 2011, and over a span of eight years, fans were treated to 73 cinematic episodes that continuously made television history. Around Season 5, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss caught up to the most recent book in Martin's series and had to take the reins of the story. And sadly, this is where Thrones took a turn for the worse.

Plot holes began to develop. Characters were making uncharacteristic choices. And by the final season, a rushed wrap-up of such a complex story resulted in favorite leaders reduced to sheepish followers, unwarranted backstabbing, and um, unnecessary genocide.

And like...is it just us who thinks this trailer's theme of not wanting to be forgotten after death is a bit on the nose? We didn't forget you, Game of Thrones. After nearly a decade of loyalty, we simply had to distance ourselves post-finale to save our own sanity.

And, surprise, surprise, the trailer didn't do much to reshape public opinion. Since going live on HBO's YouTube channel on April 6th, the video has been viewed just under 300,000 times and has a whopping dislike-to-like ratio with 6,000 viewers voting thumbs down compared to 2,300 voting thumbs up.

The top comments are just as brutal with one YouTube user writing, "Can't wait to see how important Jon's lineage is, how they defeat the Night King, how Jamie redeems himself and what Varys' grand plan has been this whole time." Another person wrote, "Are you guys remaking it? Because if you're not, then it's better to not release a trailer for it again and reminding us of something we wanna forget."